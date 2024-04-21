Gogglebox stars announce divorce: 'We've unfortunately grown apart'

Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb have announced their decision to divorce after six years of marriage. Speaking to The Sun, the duo – who left Gogglebox in 2023 – opened up about their split, noting that they remain on good terms.

© Getty Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb have split but remain on good terms

"It's with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce," said Stephen, 52. "There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we've unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways."

"We've made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end," added Daniel. "I'm sure we will forever be friends."

Stephen joined Gogglebox in 2013, with Daniel signing onto the show in 2019

Daniel and Stephen – who got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018 – currently co-own the salon, Lustig and Webb in Storrington. It is unknown if their divorce will affect their business.

Best known for Gogglebox, Stephen first joined the series in 2013, appearing alongside his friend and former partner Chris Steed until 2018, as well as his beloved mum, Pat, who sadly passed away in January 2024.

Following their wedding, Daniel joined Stephen on Gogglebox in 2019. From 2021 onwards, the couple were filmed at the £575,000 flat that they purchased near the seafront in Brighton, East Sussex.

To the surprise of fans, last year Stephen confirmed that he and Daniel would be leaving Gogglebox. Releasing an official statement in September, he said: "After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox.

© Channel 4 The duo left Gogglebox in 2023

"We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show."

Following the news, Stephen prepared to appear on series 14 of Dancing on Ice, however, an ankle injury forced the reality star to withdraw from the competition. Keeping fans updated on his condition, in October Stephen explained what had happened. "Thank you for all of your kind words and messages. On Wednesday last week during my training session for Dancing on Ice I fell and broke my left ankle," he began.

"I've had surgery and will be on crutches for a few months meaning, I've had to leave the competition which I'm absolutely gutted about. I was having so much fun and enjoying learning to skate. I will of course be keeping a close eye on all of the other celebs and pros and supporting them all the way. Unfortunately, I will also have to pull out of the London Marathon. I'm doing my best to keep my spirits up and will hopefully be back on my feet again very soon."

Having recovered from his injuries, Stephen has been relishing time with his goddaughter in recent months, and in March, he and Daniel revealed that they are now on the video-sharing platform, Cameo.