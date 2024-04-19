Gogglebox stars' off-screen love lives and rarely-seen partners explored

We love settling down in front of the TV on Friday nights for a new episode of Gogglebox. The popular Channel 4 series sees families from across the UK give their verdict on the best of the week's telly, and while we love catching up with the shows we've missed, it's the loveable cast who keep us tuned in.

But how much do you know about their lives away from the programme? Read on to find out all about their love lives and partners, who rarely appear on-screen.

Pete and Sophie Sandiford

Sibling duo Pete and Sophie have us in stitches every Friday night thanks to their witty commentary on the week's TV. But when they're not filming for the show, Pete can be found at home with his wife Paige and their two children.

While it's not known how long Pete and Paige have been together, the building company boss confirmed his relationship in 2020 when he posted a picture of the couple that was taken the previous year. "My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for, don't worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend," he penned in the caption, adding: "This was taken last year FYI."

© Instagram Pete Sandiford married Paige in 2021

Pete wed Paige, who's reportedly an emergency services call handler, in 2021 – the same year they welcomed their son Jimmy. Their family went from three to four in June last year with the arrival of their daughter, Eva Sylvie.

Like Pete, Sophie is also in a relationship. The florist made her relationship Instagram official in April 2022 when she posted a picture of her and boyfriend Ben McKeown at a wedding.

© Instagram Sophie Sandiford with her boyfriend Ben

Ellie and Izzi

While Ellie and Izzie often discuss their family lives during episodes of the Channel 4 show, their partners are rarely seen on-screen.

Izzi has been with her partner Grant for a number of years. The couple share two children: a son named Bobby and a daughter called Bessie.

Izzi with her partner Grant and their two children

Meanwhile, Ellie is also in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend Nat, who featured on Gogglebox during lockdown. While we don't know when they first started dating, she first mentioned him back in 2018 while attending the National Television Awards. She said: "We've both got boyfriends. They're in hiding, they let us have the limelight."

© Instagram Ellie and Nat welcomed their first child last summer

The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Ezra, in June last year. Watch Ezra's Gogglebox debut in the video below.

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

Jenny and Lee

BFFS Jenny and Lee are both in long-term relationships. While Jenny films the show from Lee's caravan in Hull, she lives with her husband Ray, who tends to keep out of the spotlight.

Ray was invited to take part in the programme when Jenny was scouted during a day out at Beverley Races Ladies' Day back in 2014, but declined the offer.

© Jenny Newby and Lee Riley/Instagram Jenny Newby and Lee Riley are fan favourites on the show

While we don't know how long Jenny and Ray have been married, the Gogglebox star was forced to spend three months away from him during the coronavirus lockdown, when she joined Lee in his caravan so they could film.

At the time, Lee penned on social media: "Thanks for watching everyone, time for Jenny to see her husband after 3 months with me. Really going to miss her tho have a great summer everyone. SEE YOU ALL IN SEPTEMBER xx."

© Instagram Lee has been with his partner Steve for almost 30 years

As for Lee, he's been with his partner Steve for almost three decades. The couple celebrated their 27th anniversary back in June 2021. Taking to Instagram to mark the milestone, Lee shared a throwback photo of him and Steve, alongside a more recent snap. "Happy anniversary to us 27 years wow," he penned.

The pair split their time between Hull and their gorgeous home in sunny Cyprus.

The Plummers

We love watching sibling trio Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan on the show, and from their undeniable chemistry, it's clear that they're a close family.

Sibling trio Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan appear on the show

While all three tend to keep their love lives private, we do know that Tristan is a doting dad to his two children, son Shay, 13 and seven-year-old Isla.

© @trissy101/Instagram Tristan is a proud dad to two children: Shay and Isla

Helena Worthington

Helena regularly features on the show alongside her parents Alison and George. But when she's not filming in their quirky Manchester home, Helena lives with her partner Daniel.

© @helenaworthington/Instagram Helena Worthington with partner Daniel and their son Edwin

Like Helena, who is a multidisciplinary artist, Daniel is also a creative and works as a scenic artist.

The couple share an adorable son named Edwin, who was born in 2019.

Abbie and Georgia

While Abbie tends to keep her love life off of social media, she has shared photos of her boyfriend Callum in the past. On her birthday last year, the credit control clerk posted a snap of the pair, referring to him as her "number one".

© @abbiieelynn/Instagram Abbie Lynn celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend Callum last year

As for Georgia, she's been in a relationship with her partner Josh for the last five years.

The couple celebrated five years together in September last year. Marking their anniversary on social media in September, Georgia shared an adorable snap of the couple and their young son Hugh larking about in a swimming pool, with Josh playfully pushing Georgia's head underwater. In the caption, the former hairdresser penned: "5 years of us, forever to go. (I couldn't of chose a better pic to sum up our relationship)."

© Georgia Bell/Instagram Georgia Bell and her partner Josh welcomed their son Hugh in July 2022

The couple became parents for the first time in July 2022 with the arrival of little Hugh James.

Shaun Malone

Like some of his other co-stars, Shaun prefers to keep his love life private. However, we do know that he has a little boy named Louis, whom he welcomed in 2020 with his girlfriend Jade.

© @shaunmalone95/Instagram Shaun Malone welcomed his son Louis with his girlfriend Jade in 2020

The Siddiquis

Sid Siddiquis appears on our screens most Fridays alongside his three sons Raza, Umar and Baasit. But did you know that he also shares two daughters with his wife Nasreen? The couple have been together for over 40 years, although Nasreen has never appeared on the show.

© @baasitsiddiqui/X The Siddiqui family are favourites on the show

Like his dad, Baasit is also happily married to his wife of 11 years Melissa, who works as the chief operating officer at Baasit's business, Siddiqui Education, which is an educational workshop delivery and consultancy service.

© @thesiddiquis/Instagram Baasit shares two children, Amelia and Theodore, with his wife Melissa

The couple share two adorable children, Amelia and Theodore.

Less is known about Raza and Umar's love lives.