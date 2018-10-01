The moving way Sarah Ferguson helped the parents of Pret allergy victim Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died after suffering from an allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger sandwich that hadn’t been labelled

The parents of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died after an allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger baguette containing sesame seeds which had not been labelled on the packaging, gave an emotional interview on Monday's episode of This Morning. Talking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Nadim and Tanya opened up about the tragic incident in 2016 and their campaign to change the law and raise awareness of what had happened. During their appearance, Natasha's parents revealed how Sarah Ferguson had been a massive support to them after they met her at the airport on their way back to the United Kingdom following the tragedy.

Nadim and Tanya opened up about their encounter with Sarah Ferguson following their daughter's tragic death

Tanya revealed that Sarah had approached the couple in the airport lounge where they were waiting to take Natasha's body back to the United Kingdom, and had asked them why they looked so upset. "She was so heartfelt and wanted to help us in any way she could," Tanya said, adding: "She said she would support us all the way through."

MORE: Princess Eugenie to wear Erdem at wedding

Holly and Phillip were equally keen to help Tanya and Nadim, and Phillip told the couple that they would be there for them to help with anything that they needed. Nadim – who was present on the plane when Natasha had her allergic reaction – also recalled how he had tried to save her by using two EpiPens, but that they didn’t work. Nadim said: "I knew exactly what to do. It didn’t help at all. I was utterly stunned as my daughter continued to say, 'Daddy I can't breathe, help me, help me, I can't breathe.'" The devastated dad added: "As a father, it's nothing worse, as a family there's nothing worse than helping your child live as she's dying in front of you. It's really, really bad. Terrible."

Sarah offered her support to Natasha's parents

READ: Sarah Ferguson shares delight at Jack Brooksbank joining the family

Nadim and Tanya – who also appeared on Monday's Good Morning Britain – also opened up about their daughter's dreams to become a pilot. They said: "She was just… she would try anything. She had been up in a microlight when she was 10 years old, she took the wheel, she wanted to be a pilot. It’s so ironic. She had big dreams."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.