Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton have war of words on This Morning - find out what happened

Former co-presenters Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton have taken to Twitter to share their side of the story after an awkward conversation on This Morning, where Fern revealed that despite being a presenter on the show for ten years, she wasn't invited to BAFTA where they were honoured with a special award to celebrate their 30-year anniversary on Monday night. Speaking via a video link on This Morning on Wednesday, Fern said: "Congratulations on BAFTA, that was absolutely wonderful and brilliant, I'd love to have been there but I didn't get an invitation."

The awkward conversation took place on This Morning on Wednesday

Phillip swifted pointed out that she has been performing in a show, to which she replied: "I wasn't on Monday night, I would have come but I wasn't invited," leading to an awkward moment between the pair. The interview was abruptly ended after a technical fault caused the live link to drop out as Fern discussed her favourite moments on the show. Following the conversation, Phil tweeted: "Odd really, because she was invited and declined #memoryloss. We'd have loved her to be there. A vital and much loved part of the show." Fern also replied to a fan, who wrote: "No animosity between @Schofe and @Fern_Britton, of course! Even if she had been invited, surely Phillip would have assumed there had been some kind of miscommunication - rather than making a jibe about '#memoryloss'", to which Fern replied: "No. I had no invitation to decline."

Viewers took to Twitter to discuss the painfully awkward chat, with one writing: "I'm sorry but @Schofe's #memoryloss jibe towards @Fern_Britton was uncalled for. That's all I'm going to say on this whole Phill & Fern interview situation today. I just had to get it off my chest." Another person added: "Oh not a lot of warmth between Fern and Phil. And did I hear right - did @Fern_Britton say that she wasn't invited to the BAFTA celebration even though she was free on the Monday? That’s appalling- she is a big part of #ThisMorning history."

