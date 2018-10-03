Meghan perfects the one thing that says the most about her Was it her most stylish move in Sussex?

Meghan Markle looked incredibly stylish on Wednesday, as she greeted crowds in Sussex while wearing her cream Armani coat over a sleek blouse and green leather skirt. But the most stylish thing that Meghan revealed on the day was, arguably, her signature! Both Meghan and her husband Prince Harry signed the visitors book at Edes House in Chichester, boasting two sets of perfectly drawn lines of ink which curved in all the right places. Meghan has certainly polished her pen skills since changing her signature when receiving her Duchess of Sussex title in May. In fact, Harry and Meghan's signatures matched so well that a fan on Twitter observed: "These two signature are looking similar in form."

The Duke and Duchess' matching signatures

The Duchess' signature looked very different in March when she signed the visitors book in the Titanic Belfast maritime museum with what can only be described as a quick scribble! But interestingly, Toronto-based certified graphologist Elaine Charal told HELLO! at the time that the way she wrote the capital ‘M’ showed a sensual side, explaining: "This, of course, includes attraction to aromas, appetizing food, music, textures." It's no wonder, then, that Meghan launched a community cookbook - full of aromas and appetising food - in September.

Meghan's old signature

But Meghan slightly changed her 'M' when she debuted her new signature in Ireland, where she signed the Áras an Uachtaráin visitor's book after visiting the president. Elaine analysed the newer shapes and said: “The initial long stroke before the capital ‘M’ is a form of flair and showmanship." She also added that it indicates: "Sharp, comprehensive thinking that suggests the Duchess can stay three steps ahead of others, and likely communicates best with those who can keep up with her quick mind.” It certainly looks like Meghan has plenty of flair and showmanship, judging by such a stylish signature!

