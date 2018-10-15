TV Edit: Find out our top picks for 15 – 21 October What are you most looking forward to watching?

Keeping up with all of the amazing TV at the moment has been nearly impossible, with an abundance of fascinating documentaries, edge-of-your-seat dramas and family entertainment coming to our screens every night of the week. So to make sure you don’t miss a second of it, we’ve compiled a handy guide of all of the best bits that telly has to offer from Monday 15 October to Sunday 21 October…

Monday

Peter Kay’s Comedy Shuffle – 9pm on BBC One

Everybody’s favourite comedian Peter Kay is back, in a new series that takes a look back at the most memorable moments of his career. Featuring clips from his most famous TV shows and chat show appearances this six-part series celebrates the comedian’s funniest work from the last two decades.

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Old’s - 9pm on Channel 4

This week's episode of the three-month-long experiment at the Lark Hill retirement home is all focused on memory, specifically seeing whether the classmates can all remember one another's name. This sweet series is all about bonding little ones with senior citizens through a variety of games and tasks, which this week features a visit to a local maze. How sweet!

Tuesday

The Great British Bake Off - 8pm on Channel 4

With a coveted place in the semi-final at stake, everyone is out to impress the judges this week for Danish Week. Fans of the show can expect a bread challenge Signature, spherical Technical and for the contestants final challenge, an elaborate pastry Showstopper.

Celebrity Hunted - 9.15pm on Channel 4

Back for a second series, this season of Celebrity Hunted has eight new famous faces on the run including Vicky Pattison, Olympian Louis Smith and Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard. In support of Stand Up To Cancer the celebs must attempt to avoid capture for 2 weeks doing whatever it takes to stay hidden. The first episode features the hunters on the look out for Love Island's Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay.

Wednesday

The Apprentice - 9pm on BBC One

For their third task, Lord Sugar sets the contestants a tasty task of manufacturing and selling upmarket doughnuts to both a corporate client and to the public. Each group must come up with a range of flavours and gain a bespoke order from a client in the corporate world, with the losing team facing the boardroom and a firing.

The Parachute Murder Plot - 9pm on ITV

Brand new documentary about the case of Emile Cilliers, who was convicted of the attempted murder of his wife Victoria, after tampering with her parachute before a skydive. Fiona Bruce investigates with access to police tapes, text messages, home movies and exclusive interviews, this one-off documentary delves deep into the crime, the investigation and the prosecution.

Thursday

Ambulance - BBC One at 9pm

A brand new instalment of the Bafta-winning documentary series, which this time follows the working lives of the North West Ambulance Service. The first episode shows the staff and crews facing a busy weekend dealing with the annual Parklife festival in Manchester, a one-year-old having a seizure and a road traffic accident on a dual carriageway.

Gordon, Gino and Fred : Road Trip - 9pm on ITV

Gordon, Gino and Fred ’s European adventure continues, this time bringing the trio to Fred's native home of France, where the group are asked to host an oyster festival in Arcachon on the Atlantic coast. Travelling across France in search of ingredients, Fred is determined to show the TV chefs the best his homeland has to offer.

Friday

Gogglebox - 9pm on Channel 4

What more can you ask for on a cosy Friday night then having a few laughs at this week's television with our favourite sofa families? From whatever has been happening in the news to the latest drama that everyone is talking about, we love hearing their opinions, how about you?

The Graham Norton Show – 10:35pm on BBC One

Michael Caine is on the show to chat to Graham Norton his new memoirs, and will be joined by Hollywood star Chris Pine as well as Rami Malek, who is playing Freddie Mercury in the new Queen film, Bohemian Rhapsody. Sally Field will also be joining the sofa to discuss her autobiography.

Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing - 6.45pm on BBC One

Now that the Katya Jones and Seann Walsh controversy is out of the way, fans of the show can focus on what's really important, those moves! This week is 'couple's choice', meaning that the dancers can choose whichever song they like to groove along to – and we're guessing there are going to be some great ones!

Killing Eve - 9.25pm on BBC One

The team goes to Russia! After an assassin is taken in custody, Eve and Carolyn travel there in the hopes they can find out more about the organisation Villanelle works for. Little do they know that the psychopath is there as well to finish the job and kill her former friend in the Russian prison. And yes, we're still obsessed with this show.

Sunday

The Cry - 9pm on BBC One

The much-anticipated finale will see fans finally discover how Alastair died, what really happened to baby Noah, and if Jo will be found guilty of the crime. Fans were shocked by the twist in the penultimate episode, so this one should be packed with even more shock turns! We can't wait!

Doctor Who - 6.55pm on BBC One

The third episode of the new season of Doctor Who sees the Doctor take her three companions back in time to 1950s to meet Rosa Parks, the iconic civil rights activist. Noughts and Crosses author Malorie Blackman penned the episode, and spoke about getting to write for the sci-fi show, explaining: "I've always loved Doctor Who. Getting the chance to write for this series has definitely been a dream come true."