Surprise! Holly Willoughby confirms who is replacing her on This Morning during I'm a Celebrity

Holly Willoughby has finally confirmed who will be stepping into her shoes on This Morning while she's Down Under presenting I'm a Celebrity – Rochelle Humes! The TV star and her co-host Phillip Schofield broke the news on Tuesday morning, teasing fans that the replacement would be announced any second now. As the cameras zoomed into a blank photo frame, a crew member was seen fitting Rochelle's portrait into the frame, alongside pictures of Holly and Phil. Moments later, Holly's photo was shredded in hilarious Banksy style.

Turning to Phil, Rochelle, who is expected to fill Holly's shoes for three weeks in November, said: "I'll take good care of you, I promise. I'm excited that I can tell people now. There were rumours at the weekend and I didn't reply to any of my friends. Sorry! I'm doing it! Yeah, I'm excited!" Phil replied: "I'm really looking forward to it, it's going to be fabulous! We'll have a great time."

Rochelle teased: "I'll make sure I don't do anything naughty and there's something to come back to!" "There's always naughty things going on," laughed Holly, as Phil quipped: "I don't know what you mean."

Earlier on Tuesday, it was also confirmed that Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash will be returning to host I'm a Celebrity… Extra Camp. The show will be hosted live every night, giving viewers behind the scenes gossip with unseen clips and exclusive interviews. Former Queen of the Jungle Scarlett said: "I'm so excited to be back working with Joe and Joel for another year on Extra Camp, I absolutely adore them both. We have such a laugh doing the show together, I can't wait to get back out there and meet our new celebrity jungle campmates."

At the beginning of the month, Holly teased that she knew who her replacement was. "We do [know who it is]… he's [Phillip] in very safe hands. Whenever I leave him I want to make sure he's looked after and he's with somebody and it's all nice," Holly said on Good Morning Britain.

The mother-of-three also spoke about Ant McPartlin's reaction to her filling his shoes. "He was part of the discussion from the off," she told Daily Mail's Weekend magazine. "He's happy that I'm looking after it until he gets back. It does help that we all know each other."

