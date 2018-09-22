This was Ant McPartlin's reaction to Holly Willoughby's I'm A Celebrity job offer She is close friends with both Ant and Dec

Holly Willoughby has opened up about Ant McPartlin's reaction to her filling in for him on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, revealing that he was part of the official talks from the very beginning. Speaking to Daily Mail's Weekend magazine, she said: "He was part of the discussion from the off. He’s happy that I’m looking after it until he gets back. It does help that we all know each other." Her comments came in an interview with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, as the pair celebrate the show's 30th anniversary.

She also admitted that she thinks it will be weird for Dec to work with her instead of his best pal Ant - when asked if she will miss her usual presenting partner Phil, she said: "Yes, but I think it’s going to be much weirder for Dec. I mean he’s only ever worked with Ant."

It was confirmed in August that Holly had signed a deal with I'm A Celebrity to co-host the show with Dec, while original presenter Ant takes a break from work. Speaking about the gig, the 37-year-old said at the time: "I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery."

She continued: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"

In September, she revealed that she will be taking her family out to Australia with her while she works on the show. Speaking on This Morning, she said: "The kids are coming with me… I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well."