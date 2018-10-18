Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid to star in popular soap for very special reason We hope people don't tune in at the wrong time and think this is real news!

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have revealed that they are due to make a special appearance in Hollyoaks for 'storm week', in which a terrifying natural disaster threatens to hit Hollyoaks village. The show will use the real-life Good Morning Britain hosts to update the village residents on the state of 'Storm Belinda', while Carol Kirkwood and Ken Bruce will also feature in the special week of episodes, with Carol presenting the 'weather reports' for the soap.

Storm week begins on 19 October

The storm, which will air on the show from 19 October, will cause drama with our favourite characters in the show after the extreme weather threatens the wedding of Ste Hay and Harry Thomson, with many guests waiting out at the The Dog in the Pond pub until the storm passes. Speaking about the upcoming episodes, show runner Bryan Kirkwood told Digital Spy: "October is always a troubling time for the residents of Hollyoaks, so I'd say that fans should expect to cry a few tears. This year, we were keen to find something that the Hollyoaks fans haven't seen before in our show. There isn't a villain at the centrepiece this time around, but what we do have is loads of stories all coming together, with plenty of heart and emotional consequences."

The episodes will dramatically reveal that Sinead O'Connor is back in the village, and she has returned to ruin Ste and Harry's wedding day. However, things don't go to plan after she and Sami hit something in the road. The trailer shows just a hint at the drama from the episode, including the weather destroying Ste and Harry's wedding day, Rose going missing in the storm, and a mysterious person trapped underwater.

