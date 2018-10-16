Kate Garraway reveals Piers Morgan's shocking backstage 'diva demands' Tea stirred 23 times anti-clockwise!

Kate Garraway has revealed some of the shocking demands her co-host Piers Morgan makes backstage on Good Morning Britain. The mother-of-two playfully listed the instructions in her role as guest editor for Sun Showbiz as part of a challenge to raise money for charity. According to the list, Piers asks for a large mug of Yorkshire Gold tea every morning to be stirred 23 times anti-clockwise before it is served. "Has to be perfect tan brown," the list notes.

His underwear must also be iron-pressed before he goes to hair and makeup, and mirrors must be polished so that Piers can "better see his reflection". A runner must also "sit in Pier's seat to make sure it's warm enough before he goes live on air".

As for his co-host Susanna Reid, she must be "reassured" that she will get a word in edge ways, although that is clearly a "lie". And he must be allowed to re-write the whole show while enjoying his breakfast of porridge and honey, followed by peanut butter and apple.

Kate made the hilarious list public as part of her 24-hour job challenge with Smooth Radio. The TV star is raising money for Global's Make Some Noise, which gives a voice to small charities across the UK. Kate, 51, acted as a runner on Tuesday morning's show, but clearly disappointed Piers with her failings. "You know what you're not bad, given that it's your first go at it," said Piers. "Work for me for a few weeks and we'll toughen you up as a proper office junior. You might get to like it Garraway." "Oh will I?" she quipped, before turning back to ironing Pier's underpants.

Kate acted as a runner on the show for charity

Kate has been entertaining fans with some of the odd jobs she's done over the past 24 hours. Her latest included cleaning the shark tank at the London Aquarium. Sharing a video on Instagram of herself in the water, Kate said: "This is amazing! They're so close. I'm sure that one was actually smiling at me or maybe grimacing. It's unbelievable. I'm not doing a lot of cleaning but I'm doing a lot of gasping. Its unbelievable!"

