Simon Cowell warned Holly Willoughby that presenting This Morning would be a mistake Simon Cowell was definitely wrong this time!

Holly Willoughby has revealed that Simon Cowell told her that taking a job presenting This Morning would be a "big mistake". The presenter, who has presented the hugely popular breakfast show with Phillip Schofield since 2009, explained: "I remember I was doing Xtra Factor and it got to the point where we had to let Simon Cowell know that I was coming to do This Morning, and he said, 'I think that would be a really big mistake.' He got that wrong!"

Phil and Holly are good friends

Holly and Phil have been reminiscing about their time on the show to celebrate it's 30th anniversary special, and Phil opened up about wanting to present the show with Holly after Fern Britton announced her departure, as they already had a great rapport after presenting Dancing on Ice together. He said: "I'd said I'm not doing it with anyone else, it has to be you or I'm not doing it," to which Holly replied: "And that I have to thank you for, because if it wasn't for you, there is no doubt I wouldn't be doing this."

On Wednesday, Holly shared a gif of herself in a stunning yellow dress to celebrate the anniversary episode on Instagram, and captioned the post: "Happy 30th birthday @thismorning thank you for letting me be part of your story... it's a real honour... Today's party look!" Holly and Phil also celebrated winning a BAFTA Award after the ceremony honoured This Morning. Sharing a snap of himself and Holly posing with the award, Phil wrote: "Tonight @bafta are honouring @thismorning with a special award... so proud of everyone who has been part of This Morning for the last 30 years!"

