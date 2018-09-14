Keith Lemon offers Holly Willoughby's place to surprising candidate while she presents I'm a Celeb Do you think this candidate would be up to the job?

Keith Lemon opened up about Holly Willoughby missing out on four episodes of Celebrity Juice while she presents I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! with Declan Donnelly in Australia, and offered Jonathan Ross the chance to take her place! Discussing the upcoming series with the chat show host on The Jonathan Ross Show, Keith asked him: "What are you doing on Wednesdays? We could put a wig on you?"

Keith asked Jonathan to become a captain on Celebrity Juice

The comedian, whose real name is Leigh Francis, made Holly squirm on This Morning after questioning her on her wages for I'm a Celeb. He asked her: "Are you getting paid the same as Dec? Equal rights and stuff!" Laughing, the presenter replied: "Oh god, instant sweat. I don't know. I don't know. I should hope so." While chatting to Jonathan, Keith also revealed that he was recently nearly mugged from his car. He explained: "I almost got mugged. I was with Melvin Odoom, we were driving home, it was sunny, I had my arm hanging out [of the window.] Someone was pulling my arm. I thought it was someone asking for a photograph… You do get people asking for pictures. I was ready to [pose for the photo]. It was a man trying to steal my watch."

Fellow comedian Michael McIntyre was recently mugged in a similar fashion, and joked about the robbery back in June during a stand-up performance, saying: "It was not so much the fast and the furious as stationary and panicking. I could not get it started. It was fight or flight." He joked about how much he wanted his fans of Dublin to be there to have his back, telling the 2Arena in Dublin: "I could have done with you, nine thousand Dubliners, 'We have got your back, coming out of the trees, who do you think you are?' Unfortunately I had to fend for myself and it did not go well. Think the film Taken, with Liam Neeson."

