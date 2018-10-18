Katya Jones shocks Strictly fans with comments about Seann Walsh he pair chatted about their rehearsals on It Takes Two on Wednesday

Katya Jones shocked Strictly fans while chatting with her celebrity dance partner, Seann Walsh, on It Takes Two, admitting that she left scratches on his back thanks to their rehearsals for the Charleston last Saturday. Chatting to Zoe Ball, the professional dancer explained: "God I chucked a lot into the dance and I was not giving up. It didn't go quite as planned. He's got massive bruises and scratches on his back and then he hurt his knee as well."

Katya opened up about their routine

Seann added: "I was injured, that's how brave I am," to which Katya replied: "Oh yeah, it wasn’t me who was standing on your shoulders who was brave." Fans of the show took to social media to discuss the interview, with one writing: "Katya on #Strictly #ItTakesTwo talking about the scratches on Seann’s back! Really don’t think that was the best thing to say after everything that’s happened." Another viewer praises the couple, writing: 'Seann and Katya, their chemistry is undeniable."

The pair were back to their old selves during the interview on Wednesday after a tense week last week after the pair were filmed kissing after a few drinks, leading to Seann's girlfriend of five years, Rebecca Humphries, breaking up with him. Addressing their rehearsal time the week before, Seann said: "Last week we had a bit less time as well - it was tense, I have to say. when we started on Saturday I had no idea if it was going to work. You don’t know what’s going to happen... It was big week, we had the support of everyone, it was lovely so there was more to it." Katya also took to Twitter to send her fans a message after they were safely through to next week's episode, simply writing: "Thank you."

