Inside Jacqueline Jossa's birthday dinner date with husband Dan Osborne She's one lucky girl!

Happy birthday to Jacqueline Jossa! The former EastEnders actress turned 26 on Monday and to celebrate, her husband Dan Osborne whisked her off on a romantic dinner date. Jacqueline looked sensational on the night out, showing off her petite figure in a red, off-the-shoulder dress that featured floral detailing around the waist. "Birthday ready. Dinner date," she wrote on Instagram.

The couple had a much-deserved night off from parenting duties, enjoying a meal out without their baby girl Mia and their three-year-old daughter Ella. Jacqueline uploaded some snaps from their dinner table, including a cute selfie with Dan, who she has recently reconciled with. "Thank you for spoiling me on my birthday! I have had the best holiday thanks to you. Family. I love you," Jacqueline wrote on Instagram.

Jacqueline looked sensational on the night out

The soap star has been posting some very sweet family photos on social media, a few months after she and Dan took some time apart. Their marriage appears to be firmly back on track though. Over the weekend, Jacqueline shared another photo of the couple embracing on a swish date night. "My baby, all 6ft5 of him," the actress proudly wrote.

MORE: Kate reveals the one thing she tells Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Husband Dan whisked her off on a romantic dinner date

Jacqueline and her family have just come back from a sun-soaked holiday, where the star inspired her fans, telling them to embrace their post-pregnancy bodies. Jacqueline, who gave birth in June, celebrated her stretch marks as she posed in a bikini. "This is real life people, zoom in to see stretch marks at your own risk," she wrote on Instagram. "Learn to love your stretch marks ladies - yassss, my girls are worth it," she captioned another snap.

MORE: The special reason behind Doria Ragland's wedding outfit

The actress celebrated her 26th birthday

Jacqueline and Dan reunited in August after the pair were on-and-off this year. They had their first daughter, Ella, in 2015, then married in June 2017. A year later, Jacqueline welcomed their second child. Dan also has a son Teddy from a previous relationship.

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.