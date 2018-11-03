Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Mollie King spend second evening together in a week They joked around together backstage!

As AJ Pritchard prepared to perform on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, his former dancer partner - and very good friend! - Mollie King joined him for the second time this week! The pair caught up with each other at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening, when AJ shared a sweet snap of the twosome together, captioned: "Great to catch up with Mollie King at the Pride of Britain Awards #aboutlastnight." They reunited again behind-the-scenes on Strictly when Mollie visited the show! She shared a video on Instagram with AJ in the makeup room, saying: "Guess where I am? Back at Strictly and of course I'm in in the make-up room," before AJ joked: "She never changes, never will!"

READ: Who is Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts dating?

AJ and Mollie backstage at Strictly

AJ and Lauren were about to dance an energetic Jive to Avril Lavigne's hit tune Girlfriend, after surviving the previous week's Halloween special. Mollie recently revealed she was "jealous" of Lauren for getting to dance on the show every week, telling the Daily Mail: "I wish I could do Strictly every year of my life, it's just the most magical experience, you just get completely into the bubble of it!"There was much speculation around Mollie and AJ's close friendship after taking part in the show together and reaching the semi- finals in 2017.

WATCH: AJ talks about his brother joining Strictly

Loading the player...

READ: These former Strictly favourites have reunited - and fans are so excited

According to The Sun, Brendan Cole previously revealed in February that the pair did have a romantic relationship, reporting that he said: "One evening I went in the boys' changing room, walked in the door and there was AJ and Mollie. I wouldn’t have thought anything of it if they had gone, 'Hey Brendan, nice to see you.' But as I walked in the door, they went, 'Sorry, sorry! Didn't see you there.' Two young single people who get together on the show – it's great, right?" One thing's for sure - they look gorgeous together!

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.