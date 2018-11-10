Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec gave special dance for this lovely reason What a treat!

Strictly Come Dancing stars headed to Royal Hospital Chelsea on Friday to join an afternoon tea which marked 100 years since the Armistice. Aljaz Skorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara gave a special performance of a ballroom dance as the Chelsea pensioners watched alongside other Strictly contestants and judges. Over 70 members of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force were there, and they shared dances with stars including Giovanni Pernice, Ashley Roberts, Shirley Ballas, Graziano Di Prima and Kate Silverton. Shirley even found herself a promising new dance partner!

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals super strict plans for kids while in Australia

Aljaz and Janette wow the crowd

Major James de St John-Pryce, second in command at the Household Cavalry Regiment, who attended the event, said: "It was a great honour to meet the Chelsea Pensioners, particularly when they were in such high spirits with the visit of the Strictly Come Dancing cast." He added: "We had tremendous fun entertaining the Chelsea Pensioners and joining in the dancing with the celebrities and even learning a few steps from the professionals. Despite the festive atmosphere, the event was also a reminder to us all of the importance of Remembrance Sunday and our duty to keep the memories of sacrifice and gratitude alive."

READ: Declan Donnelly’s baby daughter just made a very long first flight to Australia - photo

Shirley finds a new dance partner!

This Saturday marks the ninth week of Strictly and contestants are particularly determined to make it through in order to get a coveted place in next week's Blackpool show! Dr Ranj and Janette Manrara were the most recent couple to leave, but they still joined the Armistice tea party to honour Remembrance Day. Sunday's show will include a special tribute dance to mark a century since the end of the First World War.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.