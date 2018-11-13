The UK premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is here – watch our live stream from Leicester Square! Can't Apparate to Leicester Square? We've got you covered.

JK Rowling once said that "Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home," and so it is that the much-anticipated movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has found its way to the UK for its red carpet premiere! Of course it is taking place in Leicester Square, not Hogwarts, but we're still delighted to see the cast of the popular franchise, including Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Zoe Kravitz, back on home turf after the stunning Paris premiere last week.

Scroll below for the Fantastic Beasts live stream

If you can't grab a Portkey or Floo Powder your way to the event itself then worry not, we have live stream right here which is almost like real magic, meaning that you can watch the best moments from the special evening from the comfort of your home! Scroll below for the live stream, which will begin at 6:30pm on Tuesday night, and get ready to discuss Ezra Miller's outfit on Twitter…

READ: Everything you need to know about Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2

Fancy knowing more about the sequel to the popular Harry Potter prequel? The Crimes of Grindelwald takes place shortly after the events of the original Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and shows Grindelwald quickly escape after being captured by Newt Scamander. Upon evading the MACUSA, the dark wizard begins to gather strong support, meaning that everyone must choose a side, with Newt sent by Albus Dumbledore to go after and defeat his old friend.

READ: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 trailer is finally here