Game of Thrones season 8 release date officially announced – and it's closer than expected! The long wait is finally (nearly) over!

After almost 18 months of watching and waiting for any updates on Game of Thrones season eight, HBO has finally confirmed that the final ever series of the most popular TV show of all-time will premiere in April 2019. The series, which first began in 2011, traditionally began in April every year, which changed for season seven, which premiered in July, leaving many fans thinking that the first episode of season eight would premiere in the summer.

The fight against the White Walkers will take place in season 8

The premiere date was revealed in a montage video of some of the most memorable moments in Game of Thrones history, including the Red Wedding, Cersei's walk of shame and Jon Snow battling wildlings at Castle Black. The tagline for the finale read: "Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone." Fans were delighted by the exciting news, with one writing: "April 2019! The same month that the show started 8 years ago! If they put the date on Sean Bean's Birthday, that would make it all full circle," while another added: "Well... the month at least. I need a date so I can start planning my life around it."

READ: Game of Thrones star Kit Harington marries Rose Leslie: all the pictures

However, others were disappointed that a trailer didn't have any new footage, with one writing: "No new footage...but at least we have it narrowed down to April," while another joked: "Y'all play dirty." Traditionally, the trailer premieres in February every time the series aired in April, meaning that fans may have a few more months to wait for the main season eight trailer premieres. The final series will see fan favourites Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow return to Winterfell to face to White Walker threat, reuniting with Jon's family, Sansa, Arya and Bran Stark.

READ: Game of Thrones season 8 first look features Jon Snow and Sansa Stark