Lisa Riley shares behind-the-scenes photo from Emmerdale return The Loose Women star announced her comeback this week

Lisa Riley has already started filming for Emmerdale, just days after confirming her return to the soap. The Loose Women star, who last appeared in the Dales 17 years ago, couldn’t resist sharing a behind-the-scenes snap on Twitter on Thursday, telling fans how excited she was to be back.

Sharing a photo of sunset over the village that had been shared by her co-star, Dominic Brunt, Lisa wrote: "Absolute joy working with my (what feels like) life brothers… @dominicbrunt and @markcharnock." Lisa was referring to the actors who play Marlon Dingle and Paddy Kirk. She has previously hinted that her return could spell trouble for Paddy – her on-screen ex-husband - so fans of the show will surely be excited to see them reunited after such a long time.

Lisa Riley shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Emmerdale filming

Lisa confirmed earlier this week that she would be making a comeback to Emmerdale in the beginning of 2019. Mandy turning up in the village will send shockwaves across the Dingle family, while Paddy Kirk – who has been grieving the death of his daughter Grace – is bound to have a lot to say to his ex-wife. Lisa said in a statement: "I could not be happier to be returning in the New Year to Emmerdale. It’s something I never thought would happen after 17 years and I am so interested to see what trouble Mandy is capable of causing. But mostly being back with all my old friends, it’s like I’ve never been away."

Emmerdale's producer Kate Brooks hinted about Mandy's future storylines, adding: "Iconic Mandy Dingle returns to the village carrying a secret that turns lives upside down. She’s a character bursting with fun who certainly ruffles a few feathers during her short stint back in the village, and she clearly hasn't lost any of the joie de vivre that made Mandy so popular and enjoyable to watch. We're delighted to welcome Lisa back to Emmerdale."

Lisa is returning to the soap after 17 years

Since leaving Emmerdale, Lisa has gone on to achieve many accolades, including a National Television Award for the harrowing BBC drama Three Girls, where she played the mother of one of the Rochdale grooming ring victims. Lisa has also appeared in shows including Waterloo Road, The Bill and Strictly Come Dancing, and regularly appears as a panellist on Loose Women.

