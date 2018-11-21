Arlene Phillips is returning to Strictly Come Dancing - find out how This is exciting!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Janette Manrara had a great start to the week when she met up with former judge and talented choreographer Arlene Phillips during the show's rehearsals - who will be choreographing the dance for Sunday's special results show. Janette took a photo of the pair behind-the-scenes in the studio, which she uploaded on her Instagram Stories, revealing that they had been working together along with the Candoco Dance Company, who will be performing on the Sunday night results shows. Janette wrote: "Worked with this beauty today and the @candocodancecompany! What a beautiful piece this will be! @alrenephillipsofficial."

Arlene Phillips will be choreographing this week's Strictly results show dance

On Candoco Dance Company's Instagram account, they teased what to expect in the upcoming results show on Sunday, revealing that the Strictly pro dancers will meet the Candoco dancers on the Strictly stage "in a one-time-only performance." Fans of the popular BBC One dance show expressed their delight at the news in the comments section, with one writing: "Omg, the excitement," while another said: "Wow! Fantastic. We will for sure tune in." Candoco is a diverse dance company of disabled and non-disabled dancers, and is recognised for its commitment to diversity.

Arlene was a judge on Strictly from 2004 until 2009

Arlene was one of Strictly's original judges when the show began in 2004, but she was replaced by former winner Alesha Dixon in 2009. The choreographer has previously said that she would love to return to the show during an interview on Good Morning Britain in 2016, mainly due to two celebrity contestants who were taking part in the series that year. She said: "Len (Goodman) is going, and as always, when the BBC says goodbye, the BBC do what the BBC want to do, so I have no clue," she replied. "But I do know that I would like to be there this year because Greg Rutherford is absolutely adorable! And I think Judge Rinder? Closet dance lover!"

The former judge has also remained close to her Strictly co-stars, and defended Brendan Cole after hearing that he had been axed from the series. In an interview on GMB, she admitted she was "shocked" by the news, noting: "If anybody is going to go, it is usually in June". She continued: "He is absolutely a character. A mean, moody character, he is very strong and very tall, he doesn't not look remotely like a dancer and then comes out on the dance floor."

