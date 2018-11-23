What happens to the Strictly professionals when they're eliminated? Janette Manrara reveals all about what happens when a professional is voted out of Strictly

What do you think the Strictly Come Dancing professionals get up to after they are eliminated from the show? Maybe they take a trip to a nice spa for the weekend? Maybe they arrange to meet up with all their friends and family and start Christmas celebrations early? Nope! According to Janette Manrara, eliminated professionals are busier than ever after they leave the show.

Chatting to her fans on Instagram stories, the Strictly star revealed that the last few weeks had been "mental", so much so that she had even lost her voice. She explained: "Woah! It has been a long time since we did a 'Talks with Janette' on Instagram. These weeks have been insane. Mental. For starters, it was my birthday this weekend! We are filming the Christmas special, I am so excited to dance our – ah! You thought I was going to say it! It's going to be a really good show though, everyone looks amazing!"

She continued: "Besides doing the group numbers and the stuff on the main show, obviously Aston and I and everyone involved in the Christmas special is really busy doing Christmas special stuff… A lot of people ask what happens when after you get eliminated, well, you're just as busy! I've just not had a day off! So busy in rehearsals, doing Christmas special stuff and still being in the main show – I don't have time to sleep!" Janette and her celebrity partner, Dr Ranj, were the sixth pair to leave the show. Speaking about her dance partner after they were voted out of the show, Janette said: "He is an incredible human being for what he does as an actual job. He is there saving children's lives and he is a special, special man."

