Charles Venn's wife on Karen Clifton - what she REALLY thinks of their sexy Strictly dances

Charles Venn has been bringing some serious heat to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor thanks to some sizzling hot performances with partner Karen Clifton, but he has remained quiet about his private life...until now. The 45-year-old actor has opened up about life at home with his wife and children. Speaking to The Mirror about Zoe - who he has been married to for twenty years - and her reaction to the 'Strictly curse', Charles revealed: "It’s never been an issue for us. My wife loves Strictly. She was trying to do the samba with me last week. She was saying, 'Work those hips, baby'. If anything, being on the show can help a relationship. Zoe likes the results, seeing her man’s physique."

Charles and his son on holiday

Charles also talked about what his four children think to their dad dancing on TV every weekend, saying: "I was an embarrassing dad until now. I spoke to my daughter yesterday. I asked her, 'I'm not an embarrassing dad anymore, am I?' and she said, 'I know. Your samba was so good, Dad'. I say to them, 'Your dad has the moves'." He continued: "At first they were a bit wary of me doing the show, because of the embarrassment but now it’s cool to do a shirtless samba. They say, 'He’s my old man, he looks good'."

He certainly has nothing to be embarrassed about, as he continues to go from strength to strength in the competition. In fact, after their dance in Blackpool Tower Ballroom last week, they were awarded nines from Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell, and tens from Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. Karen was so proud of Charles that she even started crying! Following the show, Karen and Charles spoke about their performance in a follow-up video posted on Strictly's Instagram account, where Karen revealed that the reason she was so emotional was because it was the first time she had ever received a ten during her seven-year stint on Strictly. Could these two be strong contenders for winning the Glitterball Trophy? Fans will have to tune into the show on Saturday night to see.