Strictly's Joe Sugg sends sweet video to Dianne Buswell's mum - see reaction It looks like Dianne's family have given Joe the seal of approval

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell recorded a sweet message on social media for Dianne's parents in Australia, and fans can now see her mum's adorable reaction. Dianne shared a video of her mum watching the message on a screen, which showed Joe saying: "Shout out to Mark and Rina in Australia, sorry this is late," while Dianne explained: "My mum's been stressing because it's (the video message) a little bit later than usual. They expect a message every hour, on the hour." Dianne's mum, Rina, makes a 'whoop!' noise when Joe says her name, before chuckling away while the message plays.

Dianne's mum watches the message- watch on Diann'e Instagram stories

Showing that she's a big family girl, Dianne also shared a video message from her dad. In the Instagram video, he joked: All the best for tonight. I think you're going to do well and you're going to get a 10, 10, 10, 10 and, maybe another 10, but Craig might give you a nine, but all the best, love you." Dianne captioned the video: "Dad's weekly msg to me, not sure how many judges dad thinks there is ! But let’s see what Craig will give us #dadsgirl 10 10 10 10 and maybe a 9. Love ya dad." In a third video on her account, the 29-year-old flame-haired dancer's cousin shares another sweet message wishing her and Joe luck. It certainly looks like Joe has got the family's seal of approval and their full support!

Joe and Dianne pose before the show

Joe and Dianne will be performing a street dance on Saturday's show, in a routine that will include the Lindy Hop. Joe has been a hit with fans at home and the judges, especially head judge Shirley Ballas, who has insisted giving him a hug over the last couple of weeks. As the competition really starts to heat up, will Joe and Dianne make it through to the final?