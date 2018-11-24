The royal family visit Strictly Come Dancing: see pics of lady Louise and Sophie Wessex at the show Sophie has enjoyed a glamorous weekend

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and her daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor confessed their love for all things Strictly Come Dancing, by joining the audience on Saturday night. The royal mother and daughter cheered on contestants as they clapped along with huge smiles across their faces after Greame Swann and Oti Mabuse opened the night with their Quickstep. It looked like the most fun mother-and-daughter time, with Sophie looking beautiful in a simple black dress, while Louise looked pretty in a purple lace dress.

The special night out came a day after Sophie spent Friday evening mingling with Angelina Jolie at a special event in London.Sophie and Angelina attended the Fighting Stigma Through Film' festival at the British Film Institute on the South Bank. Angelina dazzled in a white, belted dress, while Sophie beat the November chill with a stylish navy coat. Angelina later put on a similar navy coat, twinning with the Countess! The event was put on to raise awareness of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative, which screens documentaries around the globe to help fight against the discrimination faced by survivors of sexual violence.

READ: Strictly's Joe Sugg sends sweet video to Dianne Buswell's mum - see reaction

What a fantastic way to spend a Saturday evening!

READ: Holly Willoughby just responded to criticism about her hair in the best way

Sophie and Louise joined the Strictly audience on a tense night, as next week marks the quarter final. Last week the show waved goodbye to Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec, leaving seven dancing couples in the competition. Who will make it through? Fans will have to wait until Sunday's results show to find out.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.