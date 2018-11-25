Exclusive: Shirley Ballas opens up on who could win this year's Strictly This year's contestants are hoping to impress the head judge on Strictly

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas has said she is so content with her role as head judge on the hit show that she would consider moving back to the UK. She is currently renovating a home she owns in south London to give herself a permanent base in the country where she was born. "I am in the middle of a seven-month renovation of my Dulwich house," she explains. "I will have that as my base here now and am looking forward to that. I would love to settle over here; I think I will always keep my home in America as it’s close to my son, Mark Ballas." Shirley also insists that there is no 'Strictly curse' regarding contestants' relationship breaking down – but in fact, it should be seen as a blessing. "If they are single there is no problem, is there?" she says. "And I don't think it’s a curse because some people really do find love."

Shirley Ballas spoke about who she thinks could win this year's dance competition

As the show moves ever closer to the final, Shirley says the winner could be any of the current finalists. "Normally I am really good at picking the person from week one but this cast has been so diverse and each week it’s changing. I truly would not like to call it but I say to the viewers that they are responsible for the voting and they can make a difference – and I don’t think it will be the person people think it will be. Viewers like seeing dancers where they start off with no experience, although they also like people who can deliver great dances. It’s very hard to call."

Strictly's head judge spoke about her passion for dance

