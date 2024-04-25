Big Boys creator Jack Rooke reveals exciting update on season 3 in major hint about show's future – Exclusive

Big Boys creator Jack Rooke has shared a hopeful update on the show's future, revealing season three is in the "final stages of discussion".

Jack's hit Channel 4 comedy returned for a second season in January, with Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn reprising his role as a semi-fictionalised version of Jack, who is trying to overcome grief after his father's passing while also exploring his sexuality at university.

WATCH: The trailer for Big Boys season two

The series was met with overwhelming praise from viewers and critics alike, leaving many fans wondering whether the comedy will return for a third outing.

Chatting with HELLO! on the red carpet at the BAFTA Television Awards Nominees' Party in London on Wednesday, Jack said he was "hopeful" when asked if season three was in the works.

© Channel 4 / Olly Courtney Dylan Llewellyn, Izuka Hoyle and Jon Pointing as Jack, Corinne and Danny in Big Boys season two

"We would love there to be," he said, revealing: "We're in the final stages of discussion and talks, so we're hopeful."

For those who have yet to watch the show, it's loosely based on Jack's 2020 memoir, Cheer the [Expletive] Up, which explores the comedian's mental health journey after the passing of his father Laurie and the suicide of his best friend, Olly.

© Channel 4 / Rob Parfitt The series is based on writer and creator Jack Rooke's 2020 memoir

The series follows Dylan's character Jack, a "dweeby, sheltered, closeted boy" who takes up a scholarship at a local university. When there, he forms an unlikely friendship with typical lads' lad Danny (Jon Pointing), who's a little older than most freshers and is trying to live out a lost adolescence whilst confronting the demons of his mental health. The series follows the pair as they "explore, experiment and try to discover themselves".

In season two, Jack and Danny, along with their mates Yemi (Olisa Odele) and Corinne (Izuka Hoyle) are struggling to find somewhere to live ahead of their second year at Brent University. While Jack's family continues to navigate life after his dad's death, Danny considers whether to give his obnoxious father a second chance after he gets in touch.

© Channel 4 / Rob Parfitt Series two sees the gang return to university for their second year

Ahead of season two, Jack opened up about his approach to bringing his real-life experiences and traumas to the small screen. "I try to make sure that I'm keeping everything at a respectable, kind distance and a change from real people's perspectives because I think you've got the capacity to cause a lot of hurt and upset," he told HELLO! and other press. "It's not only my life, it's also my mum's. I take it as a big responsibility."

Praising the cast for their sensitive approach, he added: "I feel very, very safe that [the cast] genuinely has a real connection with the story and respects it a lot. I actually feel very looked after by all of them."

Big Boys is available to watch on Channel 4.