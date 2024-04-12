Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A Right Royal Scoop: Inside Netflix’s explosive Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview movie
A Right Royal Scoop: Inside Netflix's explosive Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview movie

A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode is here

2 minutes ago
A Right Royal Scoop
Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
When watching Prince Andrew’s now-infamous interview with BBC’s Newsnight back in 2019, everyone asked how the interview was allowed to air. As such, the story behind the scenes of what went into landing the interview of the century is just as fascinating as the interview itself - so it’s little wonder that Scoop has been Netflix’s number one trending movie.

Listen to the episode here 

A Right Royal Scoop with Sam McAlister and Alex Waldmann

The story is based on former producer Sam McAlister’s memoir about the interview with the Duke of York, and in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, our hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths - along with HELLO!’s Royal Editor, Emily Nash - sat down with Sam herself to delve into all of the details. 

Prince Andrew depicted in Scoop© Netflix
Prince Andrew depicted in Scoop

During the chat, Sam opened up about how it felt to be in the room while Emily Maitlis was interviewing Andrew, how she has kept in touch with Andrew’s royal aide, Amanda Thirsk, and what really happened when the royal brought his daughter, Princess Beatrice, with him while discussing in talks over the televised interview. 

Princess Beatrice portrayed in Scoop© Netflix
Princess Beatrice portrayed in Scoop

The gang were also joined by actor Alex Waldmann, who plays PR Guru Jason Stein, who warned against the interview, and ultimately resigned from his role ahead of filming the interview. During the chat, Alex opened up about the realistic sets, what it took to land the role, and his fascinating discussion with Jason himself, and his feelings towards the situation now. 

Sam McAlister at the Scoop film premiere in London© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock
Sam McAlister at the Scoop film premiere in London

And of course, Andrea and Emmy also had a catch-up with Emily, who opened up about her thoughts on the movie. Listen to the episode above. 

