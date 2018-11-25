Robbie Williams and Ayda Field to appear on I'm A Celebrity The jungle is getting an X Factor makeover

Fans of X Factor and I'm a Celebrity are in for a special treat on Sunday night, as Robbie Williams and Ayda Field will make an appearance in the jungle. According to the Mirror, the bushtucker trial will take on an X Factor theme and is aptly called 'The Jungle X Factor,' which will involve rounds including The Sting Off; The Sick Chair Challenge; Judges Critter-cism and Dread-lock. The trial will also feature special appearances from judges Ayda and Robbie, and host Dermot O'Leary, who will video call from comfort of their Park Royal studio. Eight contestants will take part in the challenge, meaning it's set to be incredibly entertaining.

READ: Fans shocked as Ashley Roberts faces Strictly Come Dancing dance-off

I'm a Celebrity contestants 2018

One campmate,Harry Redknapp, has been proving his popularity in the jungle, and has settled in nicely to camp life, even completing a gruesome Bushtucker Trial on Saturday night to win stars for his new friends. But there is one viewer at home who is keen for the former football manager to leave, and that's his son Jamie Redknapp! The footballer wants his dad to be reunited with his mum, Sandra, because she misses him. He told the Mirror: "I'm going to try and vote him out. I want to get him to come home and see my mum and get him out of there. My mum is more nervous than anything as she misses him whenever they are apart."

READ: The royal family visit Strictly Come Dancing - see pics of lady Louise and Sophie Wessex at the show

Another jungle contestant, Emily Atack, also hit headlines on Sunday, after opening up about her struggle to lose weight, and how she has been asked in the past to go to the gym by Hollywood producers when auditioning for big roles. The actress told The Sun ahead of the show: "There have been auditions where they’ve said nicely, 'Would you be willing to go to the gym for this role?', I find it so hard to lose weight, it takes me weeks and weeks of dieting and training just to lose three pounds." Emily – who shot to fame as a teenager playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners – added of the importance of being body confident. "I’m on camera all the time so being body confident is important. I’m a believer in feeling good in your skin so I put bikini pics on my Instagram."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.