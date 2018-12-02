Exclusive: Ashley Roberts opens up about looking for love and life on Strictly The Strictly star has been showcasing her incredible dance skills each week

Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts opens up about the death of her father and explains why she is single during an exclusive interview and photoshoot in this week’s HELLO! magazine. The former Pussycat Doll strikes a series of glamorous poses against the backdrop of London's iconic Battersea Power Station, where she lives in a riverside apartment. Ashley, whose musician father Pat, 69, committed suicide in March following a battle with physical and mental health, says she believes he helped make her Strictly role happen and that she feels he is with her when she dances. "The fact that Strictly came in to my life when it did, I just felt like it was a gift," she says. "I feel that my dad is behind me when I’m doing the show. He and I connected through music. He had a recording studio and there was always music playing at home – rock, pop, alternative and jazzy stuff – music that made you feel something. "He used to say that if I ever did Strictly he would fly here and see it, and so when I got the call I didn’t hesitate. I know he would be proud and that he’s with me."

Ashley Roberts has been showcasing her dance skills on Strictly

Ashley, 37, who moved to London from Los Angeles in 2013, also denies reports that she is dating professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. "Everybody hangs out. We’re a good group of people and everybody supports each other but he and I are just friends. I have been really busy and this show has been taking up a lot of time – that has been my main focus. "I was in a relationship that ended earlier this year and while I really am open and would love to find someone to share my life with, it’s got to be the right person. I’m good with my own company and I’m an advocate of being confident being on your own. Someone who comes in is an added bonus."

She adds: "Strictly has exceeded all my expectations. It’s amazing to think of all that’s happened during this journey. We are a family and there are so many kind people. I feel like we have a bond for life. Stacey (Dooley) is hilarious and Joe (Sugg) is a sweetheart. Pasha is awesome. He is so patient and kind, and I know he has my back."

