Coronation Street spoilers: Two-week Christmas bumper special!

Christmas is NOT going to be the season to be jolly in Weatherfield, it would seem! Find out all of the Corrie spoilers for the week of Christmas, from 24 December to 4 January 2019, and get an inside look at the dramatic events of the week! From Tim's bombshell to Sally that he slept with her sister, Gina, to Sinead's heartbreaking Christmas with Daniel, here's everything to look forward to…

Monday 24 December part one

It's Christmas Eve and Tim fears he did something bad last night. Tim's unsure what to do upon receiving a visiting order from Sally but Eileen pushes him to visit her. As Tim sets off, Faye tells him she saw him in bed with Gina. Tim tells a stunned Gina he's disgusted he had sex with his wife's sister. Meanwhile when Sally sticks up for Abi, Marcia roughly grabs her. Abi sends Marcia packing but as she goes, Marcia warns Sally that Abi won't always be around to protect her.

Gemma insists Jenny gets her injuries treated leaving Johnny behind the bar with Liz. After a trip to A&E, Jenny tells Rita she has a fractured rib. When Rita lets slip about Johnny's affair with Liz and Jenny insists she wants to forget it, Gemma's troubled.

Audrey spends the day getting drunk with Sarah while Lewis minds the kids. Sarah takes a call from Gail saying she's stuck in Milan. When Bethany admits she's working Christmas Day and Izzy reveals that Gary's going to Bristol, Sarah's furious. Elsewhere, Eileen offers Steve the holiday to him for free so he tells Amy and Tracy they are going to Tenerife but fails to mention it's Eileen's cast-off holiday. Daniel stresses about having to cook a vegan Christmas dinner.

Monday 24 December part two

Sally's gutted when Tim fails to show up for visiting. Faye's not bothered by the Tim and Gina situation but Sophie's furious. Gina listens in as a devastated Tim tells Faye he intends to visit Sally tomorrow to confess the truth and doubts his marriage will survive.

Jenny helps herself to a bottle of red after discovering that Liz has cancelled her and Eileen's holiday so will be around over Christmas meanwhile Gemma quizzes Tyrone about his abusive relationship with Kirsty, her suspicions over Johnny piqued. Johnny hosts the Christmas Eve pub quiz but when Jenny gets too drunk, Johnny snaps at her and she dashes out. Gemma follows her into the yard and asks if Johnny's abusive. Jenny denies it but Gemma doesn't believe a word.

Audrey decides The Platts will go to the Bistro for Christmas dinner so that Bethany can be with them. Nick, David and Sarah object until Audrey announces she will also share out her windfall and Nick clocks Lewis's concern. Lewis also acts shiftily when his phone rings and he cancels the call. Gary sets off for Bristol. Elsewhere, Steve harps on about making big sacrifices to afford the luxury holiday to Tracy but when Sean lets it slip it was originally Eileen's trip, Tracy realises she's been hoodwinked. Michelle sends Daniel home to spoil Sinead.

Tuesday 25 December

It's Christmas Day and when Tim visits Sally in prison he drops the bombshell that he slept with Gina. Sophie meets up with Duncan and is shocked when he confirms that Gina is in love with Tim. As Tim, Gina, Yasmeen and Geoff tuck into their Christmas dinner, Sophie breaks the news that Gina has been secretly meeting up with Duncan. Gina admits she's in love with Tim.

In the Rovers, Johnny declares his love for Jenny but when he compliments Liz, Jenny secretly sends a text in a fit of jealousy. Mike calls in the pub and Liz tears a strip off Jenny for texting Mike, telling him Liz misses him. As Johnny and Jenny row over Liz, Gemma accuses Johnny of physically abusing his wife. Jenny reveals how she's been tracking both he and Liz on her phone. Their row escalates and grabbing a bottle of wine, Jenny storms out. Johnny sacks Liz to save his marriage, Liz heads out, furious.

Daniel and Sinead host a Vegan Christmas Day for Adam, Ken, Peter, Beth, Kirk and Craig. Ken produces a set of handbells and insists they make their own music. Sinead's upset when she overhears Daniel confiding in Peter that he's worried she's going to die. Elsewhere, Lewis realises with horror that he's accidentally recorded his own conversation on a teddy Christmas present for Lily. Having retrieved the teddy from Lily, Lewis surreptitiously deletes an incriminating message. Gail arrives back from Milan. Upon hearing barking in the backyard, Ruby opens the back door and Cerberus bounds in.

Wednesday 26 December

Jenny returns home hungover. Meanwhile, Sophie and Tim arrange a meeting with Paula but Paula explains that Sally's only chance of release is a confession from Duncan. Meanwhile, Gail's furious to learn that she is the last to know of Nick's secret wife and impending divorce meanwhile Audrey tells David that she intends to wind down over the next year and hand over her share of the business to him. Lewis takes a phone call and heads out to the Rovers' back yard, Gail follows him. As she listens to his conversation, her eyes widen.

Friday 28 December part one

Carla advises Gail to play Lewis at his own game so later, Gail slips her hand in his coat pocket, steals his diary and notes his next few appointments. Making out he's got a hair appointment, Lewis slips out of the pub. Gail follows Lewis to a posh hotel and watches in anger as he wines and dines a glamorous, middle aged lady. Having followed Lewis and his lady friend upstairs, a furious Gail manages to take a sneaky picture of them as they enter their hotel bedroom.

Elsewhere, Peter takes ownership of the old snooker club on Victoria Street but Kirk warns him he read it's haunted. Dev decides to play a trick on him and enlists the help of Kirk. Dev leads a nervous Kirk into the snooker hall and produces some chalk.

Tuesday 28 December part two

Gail tells Nick about the incriminating photo, only to find she took a selfie by mistake. Gail breaks the news to Audrey that she followed Lewis who met with another woman and urges Nick to transfer Audrey's inheritance to a new account where Lewis can't get to it. Over dinner in the bistro, Audrey confronts Lewis.

In the snooker hall, Peter and Simon find snooker cues in pentangles on the floor and ‘666' scrawled on the wall in chalk. Elsewhere, Toyah and Imran take Rana to a gay bar in town in an attempt to cheer her up. When Rana bumps into Kate's ex, Imogen and reveals that she and Kate have split up, it's clear Imogen fancies her chances.

Monday 31 December

Peter summons Dev and Kirk to the snooker hall but when the pair spot an eerie skull in the dark room, they flee in terror. Content he has got his own back, Peter thanks Carla for her help in scaring them. Carla warns Peter that the snooker hall is a money pit and challenges him to a game of snooker, suggesting if she wins he pulls out of the sale. Over a charged game, temperatures rise as they relive their past. The chemistry still very much alive between them will the pair admit their feelings?

Kate is behind the Rovers bar when Imogen enters the pub and kisses her on the cheek. A gutted Rana watches Kate head off into town with Imogen and Imran and Toyah urge Rana to go after her. Tipsy, Rana confesses to Kate that she still loves her. As Gemma leads the countdown to midnight, will Kana reunite? Elsewhere, Lewis tells Audrey he'll meet her in the Rovers in an hour's time, but when he is late with a flimsy excuse, Audrey's disbelieving and heads out upset. Finding Gail in her garden watching the fireworks, Lewis tells her he's had enough of her interfering, leaving her terrified.

Tuesday 1 December

Gail is suspicious that today is the day that Lewis is planning to flit meanwhile Lewis calls in the salon and begs Audrey to meet him in the bistro for dinner promising that all will become clear. Audrey confides in Maria that she really loves Lewis and with Maria's blessing, Audrey heads into town to buy a new dress for her dinner date. Later, Gail finds Audrey in the bistro, anxiously waiting for Lewis. Admitting defeat, Audrey heads home with Gail fearing she was right all along.

Peter reveals to Ken and Simon that he's pulled out of the snooker hall deal. A delivery man calls at No.1 with a boat for Peter, a gift from Carla. Peter thanks Carla and tells Simon that once restored, he plans to sail the boat around the Caribbean and hopes he'll come too.

Over dinner in Speed Daal, Emma gazes adoringly at Chesney but he's preoccupied by a series of texts from Gemma. Elsewhere, David's taken aback when his old cellmate Paul calls at No.8. Paul quickly makes himself at home and explains he's looking for work. Sarah and Gary have money woes but will Gary bring himself to tell her how much financial trouble they are in? Beth and Kirk come up with a money-making scheme to raise funds for Sinead.

Wednesday 2 December part one

Nick takes a call from his financial advisor who explains he has some urgent news for Audrey. Audrey calls the financial advisor on Nick's request and she faints. Gail, David, Nick and Sarah gather round as Audrey admits all the money from Archie has been stolen from her account.

Mary's private detective tells her Jude was last seen at a B&B in Blackpool and cajoles Roy into the trip. Mary asks Jude to come home however Jude tells her he can't as he owes the B&B owner £500. While Mary heads off to find a cashpoint, Jude turns to his new girlfriend Kelly and painting himself as a surgeon, makes out Mary is one of his patients! Elsewhere, in a bid to win Chesney's heart, Emma tries being more like Gemma. Chesney's taken aback. Gemma reckons she looks amazing. Elsewhere, Paul calls in the pub looking for work but Johnny explains they're fully staffed. Billy tells Paul to meet him at 3pm as he might have some good news for him.

Wednesday 2 December part two

With Gail, Nick, David and Sarah present, Audrey reports the missing money to the Police who show her CCTV footage of a woman drawing out cash. Later, Audrey sits alone on Maxine's bench and breaks down in tears. Meanwhile, Mary returns to the B&B with £800 but when Kelly refers to Jude as Dr Ken Barlow, Roy realises that Jude is up to his old tricks. Kelly blows Jude's story wide open to Mary and Roy but still, Mary gives Jude the benefit of the doubt and handing him the £800 tells him she'll wait for him in the car.

When Gemma receives a crank phone call, she reckons Emma's behind it and confronts her in the cafe. Elsewhere, Billy talks Carla into giving Paul a job at the factory as part of the government's rehabilitation scheme for ex-cons. Paul thanks Billy for his help and looks at him in a new light.

Friday 4 December part one

Paul starts work at Underworld and assures Billy he won't let him down. Despite her feelings, Gemma urges Chesney to do something romantic for Emma. Chesney tells Emma to meet him in the urban garden later as he has surprise for her (a picnic). When Rita and Gemma hear noises coming from their flat, Gemma's unnerved to realise someone has been rummaging in her bag. As Gemma unlocks the door of her flat, Chesney spots a hooded figure about to follow her in. Chesney leaps on the stalker.

Sally explains to Tim and Sophie that Abi will be getting out next week and without her protection, she fears for her safety. Tim sets off to find Duncan, determined to force a confession from him. Imran's horrified to find Gina rifling through his papers. Elsewhere, after spending the night at No.8, Audrey announces that she's spent enough time crying over Lewis. Gail and David are concerned for her.

Friday 4 December part two

At the urban garden, Emma's heartbroken when there is no sign of Chesney. When Billy quizzes Paul about his relationship status on behalf of Izzy, Paul openly flirts with him leaving Billy flustered. In the kebab shop Gemma threatens to leave the street so Chesney pulls her in for a reassuring hug. Elsewhere, Gina begs Imran to help her to nail Duncan and Imran reluctantly hands over Duncan's address. Gina tells Imran she needs one more favour from him and if he doesn't play ball, she'll report him to the Law Society. Imran can't believe her brass neck. Meanwhile, Audrey breaks the news to David that she won't be retiring any time soon now Lewis has cleaned her out.

