Holly Willoughby reveals details of kids' I'm a Celebrity experience

Holly Willoughby has shared details about her children and their experience in Australia while she filmed I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Chatting from the wrap party of the show to This Morning via video link, the mum-of-three revealed that her youngsters have had an amazing time Down Under, and loved visiting her on set. She said: "They loved it. It's been mad for them as well and I think Harry being the eldest, he was watching it for the first time."

Holly and Dec with the show winner, Harry Redknapp

Speaking about their visit to the jungle set, where they were shown around the camp, Holly revealed that her daughter, Belle, even sat on the dunny! She continued: "They loved it and being on the beach. It's been a one-off bit of heaven." The This Morning presenter, who stepped in for Ant McPartlin on the show, recently took to Instagram to share an emotional post on Instagram in which she thanked the hosting country and ITV for having her and her family for the past few weeks.

Posting a photo of herself with her three children - Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester – she wrote: "Thank you for having us." Although Holly will be returning to the UK shortly, her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield has confirmed that she won't be back on the breakfast show until the new year. After a fan asked if she'd be back in 2018, he replied: "Nope, she can't get back in time, the first time we're on telly together is @dancingonice in the new year."

Holly has faced her fears in the jungle

The mum-of-three also posted a lovely picture of king of the jungle, Harry Redknapp, after his win. "Yaaaaas! So wonderful to be able to crown the man that melted our hearts for the last three weeks," she wrote. "Congratulations King Harry." Reflecting on her time, Holly added: "@imacelebrity its been the most wonderful adventure… thank you for having me. Jam roly polys all round!"

