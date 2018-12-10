Phillip Schofield reveals when Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning – and fans won't be happy! Rochelle Humes is currently covering Holly's presenting duties on the show

After three weeks of presenting I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! from the Australian jungle, Holly Willoughby is finally set to the return to the UK, but when will she be back to This Morning as normal? According to her co-presenter, Phillip Schofield, fans might have a while to wait before the mum-of-three will return to her presenting duties on the breakfast show. Replying to a fan on Twitter who asked whether Holly would be back on the show in 2018, Phillip replied: "Nope, she can't get back in time, the first time we're on telly together is @dancingonice in the new year."

Phillip was clearly delighted with Holly's hilarious jungle antics during the finale, and congratulated her after she finished the show, writing: "That's it!! @hollywills you have been AMAZING!!! Now... you're a celebrity, get yourself out of there, I've got the margarita’'s on ice. Safe flight home." Phillip also took to the social media site to shut down reports that he wanted to go into the jungle himself. Sharing a screenshot of an article hinting that he was interested in taking part in the reality show, he replied: "No I didn't. I said I'd love to do Celebrity Cyclone!! Big difference looool."

I'm a Celeb viewers have begun to speculate whether Holly will be returning for a second series of the show, or if Ant will return to the role in 2019. Speaking about his recovery, Phillip told the Mirror: "I think Ant is concentrating on himself and so no we're all letting him get well. Both Ant and Dec and myself have also got a WhatsApp group for when they were out there. It took Holly a day or two to settle in. I got the first WhatsApp from her on the group during a commercial break and thought 'That's it, she's comfortable.'"

