Princess Charlotte bears striking resemblance to a young Princess Diana

The Cambridge family delighted royal fans on Friday when they released their annual Christmas card. And while many cooed over baby Prince Louis, who is seven months old, other royal watchers couldn't help notice the striking similarity between Princess Charlotte and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

The three-year-old took pride of place in the Christmas card, sandwiched between her parents Prince William and Kate. Pulling a knowing expression at the camera, Charlotte – with the same eyes, slender slips and cute nose – could have been mistaken for a young Diana.

Looking back at old photos of the People's Princess, Charlotte looks particularly like her grandmother in one snap taken in July 1970. Diana was pictured on her ninth birthday while on holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex, ever so slightly turning away from the camera.

It was only last month that Charlotte, three, was compared to Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer. Kitty, 27, shared a black-and-white childhood photograph of herself in her school uniform, with many of her Instagram followers admitting they immediately saw Princess Charlotte. "I thought that was Princess Charlotte for a moment," one wrote, while another said: "Charlotte looks like you!" A third added: "Wow, Princess Charlotte is so similar to you." The Spencer genes are incredibly strong, and Kitty has often been likened to her late aunt, Diana.

The Cambridges' Christmas card was released on Friday morning. The royals surprised by choosing to pose in jeans in the garden of their country house, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Kensington Palace released a statement that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year."

