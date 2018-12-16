Stacey Dooley responds to Strictly final wardrobe malfunction in hilarious tweet She’s such a great sport

Stacey Dooley was crowned winner of 2018’s series of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, but while fans were delighted to see her and partner Kevin Clifton lift the glitterball trophy, there was one other topic of conversation trending on Twitter in the aftermath of the show: that of whether or not the victorious BBC presenter had been wearing any underwear.

In an unfortunate moment for Stacey, one particularly swishy dance move propelled her skirt into the air, leaving her flesh-coloured undies (hence the debate on whether or not she’d actually been wearing them) on display for all to see. But never one to shy away from controversy, Stacey took to Twitter in the moments that followed her finale victory, with a hilarious comeback to the gossips.

"I’ve won stricty and flashed my knickers. A perfect Sat night," she wrote, with a fist bump emoji right afterwards. The other main cause for Twitter conversation in the hours that followed the much-anticipated final was reaction to the amazing moment when pro-dancer Karen Clifton dashed across the stage the moment the results were announced, to hug her ex-husband Kevin.

A perfect Sat night 👊🏽 — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) December 15, 2018

Stacey's perfect response to Twitter

Who knew Shirey Ballas has a booster seat to be as tall as the other judges?

Taking to social media in their droves, fans expressed their emotional reactions to the sweet show of affection, with many admitting they'd shed a tear as the couple reunited on their TV screens.

"Karen standing behind Kevin and Stacey - her face while they were waiting for the scores. She looks so proud of Kevin. Sure she has tears in her eyes. So nice to see adults working together still as friends despite perhaps a hard history," one Twitter user commented as the show came to an end. Hands up who’s wondering what they’re going to do on a Saturday night now their favourite TV show is over for another year!

