Fans compare Anton Du Beke's wife Hannah to Countess of Wessex - and the likeness is real She does looks exactly like her!

Strictly Come Dancing fans were delighted with ballroom stalwart Anton du Beke's appearance on the popular Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on Saturday night, but it was his wife Hannah Summers who really got viewers talking. Hannah, 42, who has been married to Anton for 18 months, was compared to the Countess of Wessex by fans who took to Twitter to point out the striking resemblance. Hannah certainly passed for Sophie's doppelgänger with her blonde, cropped hair pushed back and similar facial features. She even wore a black lace dress which fits Sophie's subtle and sophisticated royal style.

Anton's wife Hannah on the show

"I'm sure Anton du Beke’s wife is married to Prince Edward," joked one viewer, after tuning in to watch host Michael take Anton's phone to perform his Send To All act. Another fan declared: "Anton du Beke's wife looks like royalty!!" While another wrote: "Anton's wife is deffo a clone of Sophie the Countess of Wessex." Anton and businesswoman Hannah married in a secret ceremony in May 2017 after six years of dating, and they have two children together after welcoming twins George and Henrietta in March the same year.

The Countess of Wessex

The text message that Michael 'sent to all' from Anton's phone read: "Hi my love. Let's face it, these new Strictly dancers make me look like a grandad. Got a quote for botox, bum lift, eyebag removal and general lipo. There’s an introduce a friend offer at the clinic, and I immediately thought of you. It’s a GREAT deal, what do you reckon? X." Hilariously, former head Strictly judge Len Goodman replied: "You're too late. I’m over in LA and just had a full makeover! Every hole and cranny has been tinkered with!" He signed it off with: "Sitting watching the golf. Hope you and the family are well, LGx." Anton listened to the replies as he sat, laughing with Hannah and her parents. That's one way to spend the weekend with the in-laws!

