Eamonn Holmes snaps at Ruth Langsford during Christmas rant on This Morning It was their last show before the holidays

With Christmas just days away, it's a stressful time for people up-and-down the country, including Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford. During a rant on Friday's This Morning about the Gatwick Airport drone that has caused delayed Christmas flights home, Eamonn (playfully!) snapped at Ruth. While Eamonn angrily explained the latest updates on the airport, Ruth tried to interrupt, which instantly made him stop and say: "Errr, you've put me off doing what I was going to say there," before doing an impression of her mumbling. Ruth responded: "I didn't even speak!" Determined to let her know that she had interrupted him, Eamon continued: "You did, you made one of those [mumbling] noises there." Suffice to say, Ruth did not look impressed…

READ: Holly Willoughby kicks off Christmas celebrations with very festive photos

Ruth after Eamonn pointed out she'd interrupted him

Although the holiday stress seemed to be gently bubbling away for a short moment between the pair, Ruth and Eamonn laughed it off and got into the festive spirit with their Christmas jumpers. Ruth's fuschia jumper was a £12 Primark bargain that had the words: "All The Jingle Ladies" (a nod to Beyonce's hot in case you didn't know!) on the front.

READ: Strictly's Neil Jones responds to fan who asks if marriage to Katya is in trouble

Eamonn and Ruth like to poke fun at one another, and earlier this month Eamonn shared a hilarious insight into their overseas trips together – with a funny video clip of his latest show on Channel 5. The 30-second clip saw the couple experience all the fun of Las Vegas, beginning with them collapsed on a bed in a hotel room. "What have we done?" says Ruth, before Eamonn laments: "We've been to Vegas…" as the camera pans around their messy room filled with fast food, champagne bottles and with clothes strewn all over the floor.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes receives OBE - Ruth is so proud!

Loading the player...

We bet there's never a dull moment in the Holmes-Langsford household at this time of year!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.