Holly Willoughby kicks off Christmas celebrations with very festive photos Is Holly really on the naughty list this year?

According to Holly Willoughby, Christmas is officially here, after she shared the festive cheer by sporting a Santa T-shirt while sipping a glass of bubbles on Thursday night. The 37-year-old presenter - who's had a long year after taking on I'm a Celebrity hosting duties - shared a photo of herself letting her hair down while enjoying Christmas drinks with her friends. In the picture shared on Instagram, she wore a red top with 'I can get you on the naughty list' while sticking her tongue out after taking a sip of fizz. In the caption, the mum-of-three joked: "Already on it." Earlier in the evening, she'd shared another snap of herself with friends, as they laughed with each other in a selfie, which she captioned: "Christmas with my gals."

Holly's amazing T-shirt!

Holly shared a third photo later in the evening of her receiving the sweetest welcome home from her smallest family member - her cat Bluebell. This suggests that Holly was tucked up in bed at a sensible time, and she's on the good list after all! Fans loved the trio of pre-Christmas photos and were eager to get their hands on the top Holly was wearing - which is available to buy for £52 from California brand Wildfox.

Holly and her friends get festive

After taking a short Christmas break, Holly will return to our screens in January to host the new series of Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield. The presenting pair were - who usually work on This Morning together - reunited at the official photocall for the show at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink earlier this week. They have been apart for a couple of months after Holly headed to Australia to film I'm a Celebrity and was temporarily replaced by Rochelle Humes.

