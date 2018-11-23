The Dancing on Ice trailer is here - and it's cuter than ever Is it even better than last year's?

There's a serious chill in the November air, which means that it's time to take a first look at the full Dancing on Ice trailer. Following on from last year's award-winning and beloved polar bear advert, the new one traces the adventures of another inquisitive, adorable baby bear, who leaves her slumbering parents to go and explore. The youngster clumsily tumbles onto a frozen lake and knocks a squirrel onto the ice. Before long, they find themselves performing a dance on ice with one of the best (and funniest!) finishes seen on the show. Fans will no doubt love the super cute advert, which debuts on ITV on Friday night.

READ: AJ Pritchard spends time with Cheryl at Strictly rehearsals - see photo

WATCH: THE full Dancing on Ice 2019 trailer

The confirmed couples for the new series include Jane Danson and Sylvain Longchambon, Brian McFadden and Alex Murphy, Richard Blackwood and Carlotta Edwards, Gemma Collins and Matt Evers, James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman, Mark Little and Brianne Delcourt, Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto, Saara Aalto and Hamish Gaman. Exciting! Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are expected to reprise their judging roles, while original judge Karen Barber is also being brought back as the show's new head judge.

Philip and Holly are ready!

READ: First look of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice 2019

The next series is set to start in January 2019, with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby back on presenting duties. Holly will head to the rink fresh from her time on I'm A Celebrity, with a little Christmas break in between, of course. And ahead of the 2018 launch, the popular presenters teased fans by sharing their first look. Phil uploaded some posts on Instagram and Snapchat, taking viewers behind the scenes on their photoshoot. Standing next to Holly, who looked incredible in a white, one-shoulder gown that featured a lace overlay, he wrote: "Photo shoot for @dancingonice... @hollywilloughby has no idea I was feeling left out with the shoulder dressing thing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.