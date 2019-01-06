Why Dancing On Ice star Richard Blackwood left EastEnders The actor left his role as Vincent Hubbard in spring 2018

The new series of Dancing On Ice kicks off on Saturday night, and one of the stars to be putting their skating abilities to the test is actor Richard Blackwood. This is Richard's latest TV appearance since he left EastEnders back in April, and at the time he admitted that he was disappointed over his departure. The actor - who played hardman Vincent Hubbard - revealed that the decision wasn't entirely down to him during an interview in March 2018. "There was no bad vibe between me and EastEnders about leaving," he explained to So Solid Crew's Harvey on his YouTube channel. "It just so happened that I came to the end of my contract and they weren't going to renew it."

Richard Blackwood joined the soap as Vincent Hubbard in 2015

But the 45-year-old confessed that he has just accepted the move as part of the industry. "I said if I get more than one year, I reckon I'm going to do three years," he shared. "EastEnders is its own movie, I'm a character within it. My character within that movie had to leave." When it came to Vincent's storylines, the former rapper replied: "This is no disrespect to EastEnders, but the storyline, where it started to go, I wasn't feeling it… People will see where my character goes towards the end, I wasn't feeling it. It was like, 'No, it's time'."

EastEnders announced in March that they had come to a "mutual decision" over Richard's exit this spring. The statement read: "We can confirm that Richard will be leaving EastEnders this spring. Richard has been a great addition to the show and we wish him all the best for the future." Sharing the news himself, Richard confirmed: "I have loved every minute of my time at EastEnders, and although I will be sad to say goodbye, after three years it feels the right time to leave." Richard's character Vincent first appeared in the soap in 2015, when he was introduced as Kim Fox's husband.

Fans may get to see Richard back on Albert Square in the near future though. During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, he was asked if he thought he would return. Branding it a smart move, the actor said: "I don't know, I'll be honest, I don't really know. I think it's a smart move. I want to go back to EastEnders, I would go back. I've just had a baby on the show - I don't want to be an absentee dad!"

