Everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice star Mark Little His family has swapped Australia for England

Dancing on Ice is back on our screens to help beat the January blues, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returning to presenting duties. One of this year's brave celebrity contestants is Mark Little, who is best known for his role as Joe Mangel in Australian soap Neighbours. Joe will be skating to save his place in the show in this Sunday's first skate-off, after he received the fewest public votes in last week's opening show. While Joe does his best to skate his way into the next stage of the competition, here's everything you need to know about the actor and comedian.

Who is Mark Little?

Mark Little is a 59-year-old Australia actor who is most famous for his role as Joe Mangel in Neighbours. He has spent much of his adult life in the UK, where he has carved a career as a standup comedian. Joe has also worked on films and he appeared on the West End with his one-man show Defending the Caveman, which won the Laurence Olivier Award in 2000! He made a brief return to Neighbours in 2005 and has since appeared regularly on The Wright Stuff and Big Brother's Little Bit on the Side. Signing up to Dancing on Ice was Joe's most recent entertainment venture.

Who is Mark Little married to?

Mark Little is married to producer Cath Farr, who produced his live shows and directed Defending the Caveman, and they live in England together. They have two children together.

Was Mark Little on Neighbours?

Mark Little played Joe Mangel on hit teatime soap Neighbours for three years until 1991. In 2005 Mark reprised the role as part of Neighbours' twentieth anniversary celebrations and remained for four months.

Who is Mark Little skating with on Dancing on Ice?

Mark is skating with Brianne Delcourt. Before starting the show, Mark said: "How exciting this is! My skating is pretty rickety. I'll be trying to find the elegance, the strength, the smoothness. I'm a bit of a danger man, a bit of a risk taker, and I do like dancing so let's see what happens."

