Saira Khan: Who is the Loose Women and Dancing on Ice star? She first burst onto our screens in the first series of The Apprentice

Dancing on Ice is back on our TV screens, with this year's selection of brave celebrity contestants including Saira Khan. Loose Women fans will recognise Saira as one of the daytime show's popular panellists, but what else do we know about the presenter? Here's the full lowdown on Dancing on Ice's Saira Khan…

Who is Saira Khan?

Saira on Loose Women

Saira Khan is a 48-year-old TV presenter from Derbyshire. She first came to our attention when she finished The Apprentice as runner-up on the first series in 2005. Saira is currently taking part in the latest series of Dancing on Ice. She recently revealed to HELLO! that she had actually auditioned for the 2018 series of the show, but that she didn’t get through! "I auditioned for it last year. And they said no, not this year. And I thought fine, they're never going to call me back again," she said. Luckily, they asked her to be part of the next series.

Who is Saira Khan's husband?

Saira and her husband Steve

Saira Khan has been married to her 53-year-old husband Steve Hyde for 13 years and they have two children together, Zac and Amara. Talking to the Mirror about his love for his wife, Steve once said: "I fancy my wife as much as the first day I met her, and as the years have gone by and we’ve soldiered on together, my love for Saira has grown and grown. She is the only woman I want to love – and, importantly, my best mate." Saira and Steve adopted their daughter Amara from an orphanage in Pakistan after Saira suffered a miscarriage. The mum-of-two opened up about the adoption experience on Loose Women last year, saying: "All I remember is when they put her in my arms, she was mine. That was it. I looked into these eyes, huge eyes, and they were staring back at me like that. Going through the adoption process for nine months, I knew in my head, this is the bit where the process kicks in."

What TV shows has Saira Khan been on?

Saira filmed a documentary about adopting her daughter

Saira Khan first appeared on the first series of The Apprentice, when she came in second place, losing out to Tim Campbell. She then went on to present The Martin Lewis Money Show, Temper Your Temper, Saira Khan's Pakistan Adventure and Adopting Abroad: Saira's Story. She's also been a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, Pointless Celebrities and The Chase. Fans might have also heard Saira on the radio, as she has hosted or contributed to Radio 4's Woman's Hour and Any Questions?, Radio 2's The Jeremy Vine Show and talkRADIO. Saira joined the Loose Women panel in 2015 and has been a regular ever since!

What is Saira Khan's net worth?

Although she didn't win The Apprentice, Sir Alan Sugar offered Saira a job with a six-figure salary. After reportedly being paid over £100,000 for her Celebrity Big Brother stint, Saira opened up about her finances to This Is Money, confirming that she owned six properties. She said: "We bought our five-bedroom house in Oxford for £855,000 in 2009. It is now worth £1.6million," before adding: "We also own a property in Chamonix, France, which is worth £300,000, and three properties in London which collectively are worth £2-million. They are all rented out."

Who is Saira Khan skating with on Dancing on Ice?

Saira Khan is skating with Mark Hanretty on Dancing on Ice. Mark was partnered with Donna Air in 2018 and he was paired with Saira's friend and colleague - Loose Women host Nadia Sawalha - in 2013, but they were eliminated in the first week. Oh dear, hopefully Saira will make it further in the competition...

