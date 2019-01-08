EastEnders spoilers: Bernadette Taylor left heartbroken by Tiffany's actions Your weekly spoilers for Monday 14 January to Friday 18 January

EastEnders fans have been shipping Bernadette Taylor and her best friend Tiffany Butcher for weeks now, and were left delighted when Bernadette finally told Tiffany that she loved her. However, in true soap style, it looks like things won't be going smoothly for the pair anytime soon, as next week Tiffany's actions will leave Bernadette feeling betrayed. Elsewhere, Keanu Taylor and Louise Mitchell grow closer, as Keanu's love triange with Louise and her stepmum Sharon Mitchell gets more complicated. New producer Kate Oates recently teased that there will be a lot more yet to come with Keanu's storyline – with plenty of twists and turns in store.

Monday 14 January - Tiffany Butcher hurts Bernadette Taylor

Tiffany is caught up in the deep end with Evie's scam, and while she is desperate to make things up with her, she's stunned when Evie gives her the most difficult task yet – finding a replacement for Rat. However, when Bernadette reveals some dark truths to Tiffany, she gets annoyed with her for getting involved, and ends up leaving Bernadette feeling heartbroken. After a showdown with Phil and Dennis at the café, Evie decides that Dennis will be recruited by Tiffany as Rat's replacement. Elsewhere, Mick helps Mitch spend time with Keegan, suggesting that they all play football together. After a showdown on the field, Mick is finally persuaded to help Mitch coach the football team. However, when Mick and Mitch return back to The Vic, Linda and Karen aren't impressed with them after their unplanned day out. But Mick isn’t in the mood for another lecture…

Tension grows between Tiffany and Bernadette

Tuesday 15 January – Linda Carter worries for Mick

Linda is taken aback by Mick's snappy response when she asks him to help her out, but he later realises that he needs to help his wife, resulting in him cancelling his plans to help coach the football team with Mitch. However, Mick struggles with his emotions and stuns Linda when she finds him in a state. Tiffany, meanwhile, starts to feel more pressure from Evie, while Rainie is annoyed when Max won't trust her took look after Abi.

Mick and Linda have a heart-to-heart

Thursday 17 January - Mick Carter opens up about life in prison

With tension between Mick and Linda, Mick is finally persuaded by his wife to talk about what's troubling him, leading to him opening up about his ordeal in prison. After a heart-to-heart, Linda finally gives him her blessing to coach the football team with Mitch. Over at the Taylors, Keanu prepares himself for a difficult encounter with Louise Mitchell as he takes her on another driving lesson.

Mick takes control of the football team

Friday 18 January – Keanu Taylor grows closer to Louise Mitchell

Keanu Taylor and Louise Mitchell grow closer, complicating matters for Keanu and leaving him left confused about his feelings. Trouble follows Mick when, after no sign of the minibus, he tries and fails to motivate the team. However, Mitch bluntly tells him that they have no chance of winning a match. After some encouragement from Linda, Mick starts to train the children, and with no minibus, persuades the other residents to host a match in the Square. After a mum criticises his approach though, Mick's left feeling deflated.

