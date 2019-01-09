See the full list of BAFTA nominations here!
The BAFTA nominations for 2019 are finally here – and The Favourite has utterly stolen the show after being nominated for an incredible 12 nominations, including best actress and best supporting actress nominations for its three leads, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. A Star is Born has also received a great deal of recognition with seven nominations, as did Roma. Despite winning the Golden Globe for Best Film, Bohemian Rhapsody was missed out of the Best Film category, but was instead nominated for Outstanding British Film along with six other nominations, including Best Actor for its star, Rami Malek. See the full list of nominations below…
Best Film
- Black KKKlansman
- Green Book
- The Favourite
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
- Beast
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- McQueen
- Stan & Ollie
- You Were Never Really Here
Best Director
- Spike Lee, Black KkKlansman
- Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
- Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Leading Role
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Viola Davis, Widows
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Adam Driver, Black KkKlansman
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
- Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Claire Foy, First Man
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Animated Film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Film Not in the English Language
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- Dogman
- Roma
- Shoplifters
British Short Film
- 73 Cows
- Bachelor
- The Blue Door
- The Field
- Wale
British Short Animation
- I'm OK
- Marfa
- Roughhouse
Documentary
- Free Solo
- McQueen
- RBG
- They Shall Not Grow Old
- Three Identical Strangers
Cinematography
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Roma
Sound
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- A Quiet Place
- A Star Is Born
Original Music
- Black KkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
- A Star Is Born
Production Design
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Costume Design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary, Queen of Scots
Editing
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Roma
- Vice
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Apostasy
- Beast
- A Cambodian Spring
- Pili
- Ray & Liz
Special Visual Effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- First Man
- Ready Player One
Make-Up and Hair
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Mary, Queen of Scots
- Stan & Ollie
- Vice
Original Screenplay
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- Vice
Adapted Screenplay
- Black KkKlansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- First Man
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
