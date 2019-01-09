See the full list of BAFTA nominations here! Who do you think will win big at the BAFTAs?

The BAFTA nominations for 2019 are finally here – and The Favourite has utterly stolen the show after being nominated for an incredible 12 nominations, including best actress and best supporting actress nominations for its three leads, Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. A Star is Born has also received a great deal of recognition with seven nominations, as did Roma. Despite winning the Golden Globe for Best Film, Bohemian Rhapsody was missed out of the Best Film category, but was instead nominated for Outstanding British Film along with six other nominations, including Best Actor for its star, Rami Malek. See the full list of nominations below…

Best Film

Black KKKlansman

Green Book

The Favourite

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Best Director

Spike Lee, Black KkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Leading Role

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Viola Davis, Widows

Actor in a Supporting Role

Adam Driver, Black KkKlansman

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary, Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

British Short Film

73 Cows

Bachelor

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

British Short Animation

I'm OK

Marfa

Roughhouse

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Original Music

Black KkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary, Queen of Scots

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy

Beast

A Cambodian Spring

Pili

Ray & Liz

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

Make-Up and Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary, Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Original Screenplay

Cold War

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

Black KkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

