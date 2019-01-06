Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson on how Gorka Marquez helped inspire a big change Gemma has just released a new fitness book, The Ultimate Body Plan

Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez has helped to inspire girlfriend Gemma Atkinson make a huge change in how she views herself, and she has never felt better! The former Emmerdale actress has written a new fitness book, The Ultimate Body Plan, after Gorka made her realise what her body is capable of. Talking to HELLO!, Gemma said: "I'm so lucky with Gorka, he's not like some guys who have an expectation that women never have stretch marks, don't have cellulite and are perfect. He loves my body, he loves what it's capable of, he loves how strong I am. And if I have some days where I’m bloated, it doesn’t even enter his mind."

Gemma Atkinson says Gorka Marquez has given her much more confidence

Gemma added: "He’s got a really loving, close relationship with his mum, which I absolutely love because I think the way he has been brought up has made him really mature. Like when we were going on our first holiday, I thought I was going to have to wrap myself in a sarong by the pool. I didn’t need to do any of that with Gorks, as he just tells me every day how lovely he thinks I am. He kisses me all the time. It’s nice to have that, because you feel that if the person you love is happy, then you’re happy."

The happy couple met on Strictly in 2017

Gorka was on board to help Gemma create some of the 75 recipes in her new book, which cater for all types of diet including vegetarian and gluten-free. The healthy lifestyle book also features workouts that Gemma does with her trainer, who she jokingly names Evil Steve Chambers. Gemma's book was released at the end of December, and she announced the news on Instagram Stories alongside Gorka. She said: "So the book reviews are out and it's my first day of publication and you've got me to number six on Amazon." Gorka then joked: "I bought 80% of them," before laughing with Gemma.

It's been a whirlwind year for Gemma and Gorka, who met on the 2017 series of Strictly, when Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec. Since announcing their relationship on Valentine's Day last Feburary, the pair have been inseparable ever since, and most recently moved in together in Manchester just before Christmas. Gemma also went to visit Gorka's hometown in Spain just before the end of the year, and spent Christmas Day with Gemma's mum.

Gemma Atkinson talks to HELLO! about Gorka

The Ultimate Body Plan by Gemma Atkinson is out now from Harper Thorsons, priced £16.99 (paperback).