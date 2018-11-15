Coleen Nolan hints big news after I'm A Celebrity rumours This is great news for all Coleen's fans

Coleen Nolan has been keeping a low profile over the last few months following her on-screen argument with Kim Woodburn live on TV. Having taken a break from her presenting duties on Loose Women following the backlash, Coleen's fans have been desperate for her to return to the TV screen, and it sounds as if their wishes will be answered very soon too. On Thursday, the mother-of-three took to Twitter for post a cryptic post about a new chapter in her life, following the rumours surrounding her possible involvement in I'm A Celebrity this series. "#ColeenNolan #NextChapterLoading," the star tweeted, alongside an image with the words "There's a blessing in the storm."

While Coleen's fans would love to see her head to the jungle, she recently confirmed that she wouldn’t be going out to Australia with the famous camp mates this year. Taking to Twitter last week to put the rumours to rest, her team wrote: "Hello tweeties – we can confirm that our Coleen is definitively NOT going into the #imacelebrity jungle this year .... she’s looking forward to watching it from the safety of her sofa tho [winky face emoji] #DontBelieveTheRumours [snake emoji]" The post was shared along with a video of Coleen laughing during her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Coleen could well be referring to a brand new project, or a return to Loose Women. Her presence on the show has been missed by viewers and her fellow panellists, who have spoken out in support of their co-star following her departure. On the show the day after Coleen announced her hiatus, Kaye Adams addressed the situation, telling the audience: "Before we get started, as some of you may be aware, Coleen is taking a bit of time out from Loose Women. We all just want to send her our love and our very best wishes." She added: "Coleen is a brilliant Loose Woman and we really hope to see her back here very soon indeed."

Just before she took her break, Coleen appeared on This Morning, and broke down in tears as she apologised for any offence caused. "It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn't go that way from the moment she came out," she explained. The TV star continued: "And I have to say it was so shocking, genuinely shocking for all of us, I don't like to see anyone in that much distress how she was at the end, it has been the worst week of my life."

