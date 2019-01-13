Dancing on Ice's Brian McFadden might not skate after injury in rehearsals He's spoken out about the injury

Brian McFadden is due to skate for the first time in Sunday's Dancing on Ice, but the star has now revealed that a shoulder injury has left him unsure of his place in the competition. In a press release, the 38-year-old said: "Right now it's not my decision, it's gonna be the physio's decision. She's gonna look at it in the morning and if she's happy for me to skate then I'll do it but we’re probably gonna have to fix a few things because there a lot of things where I lift her straight above my head so we are gonna have to alter the routine going on how my shoulder is in the morning."

Brian getting his injury checked out

Talking about his frustration over the injury, which happened while practicing lifts during rehearsals, the former Westlife singer said: "This is really frustrating for me because [all[ week I've been nervous about getting here and nervous about just doing my first dress rehearsal in the studio. I do it and I love it and I was so happy, so relaxed, ready to go and this stupid shoulder has literally put me right back to the start again. But now I'm nervous and I don’t know what’s gonna happen"

He added: "It's so annoying cause all the work I’ve put in to get here and I felt so good after the dress rehearsal I was like,'‘yes I’m ready to go' and then now to possibly not even being able to do the show because of an injury. So annoying. So frustrating. And such a stupid thing to do as well. If I'd have fallen over on my skates or something but just to have been practicing lifts and pop out a shoulder is ridiculous."

Fans will have to tune in at 6pm on ITV to see if Brian is well enough to continue in the show.

