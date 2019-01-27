Ryan Sidebottom 'feels bad' that he is missing Dancing on Ice due to injury yan has been tweeting about his injury since the announcement

Ryan Sidebottom has thanked fans for their support after it was announced that he will miss Sunday night's episode of Dancing on Ice as a result of an adductor strain. He tweeted the news on Saturday, writing: "Me & @YayItsBrandee are gutted not to be able to perform this weekend. Focusing on being back next week. Thank you for the overwhelming support you’ve shown us, and feel extremely grateful. Look forward to cheering everyone on tomorrow night as they work so hard." He later admitted that he felt "bad" to be missing the upcoming show.

Replying to a get well soon wish, he wrote: "Thank you guys... really appreciate the support. Back next week, but feel bad I’m not skating," accompanied by a crying emoji. ITV released a statement confirming that the cricketer would have an automatic pass through to next Sunday's show before wishing him a "speedy recovery". Ryan isn't the only celebrity to have suffered an injury while training for the ice skating show, as Gemma Collins recently revealed that she had visited physiotherapy for help with a torn rotator cuff and bad knees. Chatting on her Instagram stories, she said: "I'm in physio. I'm now with the lovely Sharon because since doing Dancing On Ice I've now got a torn rotator cuff and something has happened to my knees. So I've had to call in the top physio."

James Jordan also revealed that he has been struggling with pain during training, and shared a message while in physiotherapy, explaining that he was receiving a treatment to sooth muscle tension. He said: "I'm in so much pain this week, apparently these things from pure essential, they’re going to wrap my whole body in them because I’m in such a bad way. I have no idea what they do."

