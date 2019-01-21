Gemma Collins' Dancing on Ice partner Matt Evers responds to Holly Willoughby's 'sassy' comment Matt Evers opened up about his reaction to Holly's joke

Dancing on Ice drama is heating up! On Sunday night's episode, Gemma Collins came to blows with judge Jason Gardiner, and told him to stop selling stories about her to the press, while he responded that she was a "brat". Following the exchange, Holly joked about the awkward moment, saying: "Well, it is time for the final skating star of the night and it's our Pussycat Doll. Let's get the inside story as she skates to a song from West Side Story – nobody sold that story, that's for sure!"

Gemma's dance partner Matt opened up about Holly's comments

Matt Evers, who skates with Gemma on the show, has opened up about his reaction to Holly's "sass", telling Heart FM: "Oh my god that's brilliant. Basically what happens after your performance you go backstage and you do post show interviews right away or post performance interviews right away with a couple of different crews and then we were rushed into the quick change booth, then have our clothes changed for the save me skate in case we were in it. So no, I didn't hear that comment but that's brilliant. That was the sass people were talking about. That Holly threw back some sass. It's juicy. We don't need the feuds to continue, week after week after week but I'm kinda loving the fact the shows getting these little digs at each other, just underneath the skin. It makes for great TV."

Dancing on Ice viewers had mixed views to the exchange between Gemma and Jason, with one writing: "I know Gemma doesn't have the best reputation but can't believe the judges can get away with being horrible it's unprofessional," while another person added: "Who does she think she is... Don't blame other people for you not skating well tonight. Wow let's attack Jason!"

