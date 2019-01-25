Did you spot this Dancing on Ice and Strictly Come Dancing strange coincidence? Well, if it worked for Kevin and Stacey...

If you're a Dancing on Ice fan, it's likely that you're a Strictly Come Dancing fan, too! Fancy footwork, dazzling costumes, perfect partnerships - both shows have them all and it makes for addictive television. And now, one eagle-eyed fan has spotted even more coincidences between the two talent contests - did you miss them, or were you equally observant? According to a Strictly fan Twitter account, @SCD2018UK, Dancing on Ice have used three tracks from the last Strictly series, and they were all Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley songs! The tweet read: "Dancing on Ice 4 weeks in and 3 tracks used from SCD series, last week I dream a dream, this week land of a 1000 dances Wilson Pickett and Dancing Kylie this week :) (all Kev and stacey tracks too :)." The Strictly 2018 winners sure did pick some great tunes, but will they prove to be just as lucky for a pair on DOI?

Meanwhile, earlier this week, former Strictly star Brendan Cole revealed what he thinks of DOI judge Jason Gardiner. Speaking on Loose Women, he said: "One of my criticisms on Strictly now is that the pros don't really say that much, especially when their partners are being critiqued." Referring to Dancing on Ice, he continued: "When you've got Jason Gardiner sitting there going, 'Do you know what darling, that was awful,' - he's vicious! I don't agree with vicious. if you've got something to say, say it... constructively."

Brendan's comments came after Gemma Collins came to blows with Jason, and told him to stop selling stories about her to the press, while he responded that she was a "brat". Following the exchange, Holly Willoughby joked about the awkward moment, saying: "Well, it is time for the final skating star of the night and it's our Pussycat Doll. Let's get the inside story as she skates to a song from West Side Story – nobody sold that story, that's for sure!"

