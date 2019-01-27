This Strictly couple just reunited and fans are thrilled We miss them on Strictly!

Strictly Come Dancing fans were delighted to see that two of the show's most popular professional dancers, Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite, had reunited while attending the UK Cruise Awards on Friday night. The pair were dressed to the nines in the snap and looked very happy to be in each other's company, and Ian captioned the post: "Congratulations to all the winners at the #UKCA19 with @natalielowe_strictly_fitsteps." He also posted a sweet selfie of the pair enjoying the evening.

Fans were quick to comment on the reunion, with one writing: "Oh how we miss you both on strictly, have a great cruise," while another added: "Lovely to see you both." The pair have previously launched a dance-inspired fitness programme, FitSteps, together along with Mark Foster, and have performed in their own ballroom and latin dance tour. Ian also attended Natalie's beautiful wedding back in January 2018, where he gave a reading. Speaking about being there on Natalie and her now-husband James Knibbs' special day, he said: "I would not have missed the wedding for the world. We have been through so much together, starting on Strictly with many tours together we have become like brother and sister. I adore her."

Natalie left Strictly after the 2016 series, and speaking about her time on the show, she told HELLO!: "My memories of Strictly are so special and I do miss being a part of it, but I am so honoured that it gave me the opportunity to go on and do so many different things." At the time, her statement to the Mirror read: "This was a very difficult decision for me not to accept the invitation to appear on this season of Strictly Come Dancing. It is with a very heavy heart that I have arrived at this decision. I'll be forever grateful for the amazing time, opportunities and memories that Strictly has created for me."

